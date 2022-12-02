Happy Birthday Boman Irani: From Runway 34, Uunchai to Dunki, Latest and Upcoming Movies of the Versatile Actor

HAPPY BIRTHDAY BOMAN IRANI: At an age when Bollywood stars start thinking about retirement, Boman Irani broke all stereotypes and debuted in the film industry at the age of 42 with the 2001 film Everybody Says I’m Fine. Impeccable in essaying any role, Boman Irani rarely revealed that he ventured into several professions before stepping into the film industry.

From being a waiter and room service staff at the Taj hotel to running his mother’s bakery, from trying his hands at photography to being a voice-over artist, and finally being a part of British theatre, Boman Irani in over two decades made everyone notice him.

While the veteran actor debuted with Rahul Bose’s directorial, it was not until 2003 that he grabbed the limelight by featuring in Rajkumar Hirani’s much-loved Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. The rest is history. The actor never looked back and embarked on the journey of success and fame.

Therefore on the occasion of Bolman Irani’s 63rd birthday, let’s take a look at his latest and upcoming projects:

Runway 34

Boman Irani had an amazing year and there is no denying the fact. The veteran actor began his year with Ajay Devgn’s directorial Runway 34, which apart from Ajay and Boman Irani, also featured Rakul Preet Singh and Amitabh Bachchan. While the movie wasn’t able to perform very well at the box office, all the actors were critically acclaimed for their performances. Jayeshbhai Jordaar

In May this year, the actor entertained the audiences with his comedy social drama Jayeshbhai Jordaar. Essaying the role of Ranveer Singh’s conservative and stubborn father, Boman Irani is a ruthless patriarch who endorses female foeticide. Although the movie wasn’t successful in wowing audiences, Boman Irani was appreciated for his role. Masoom

This year Boman Irani also marked his web series debut with Mihir Desai’s mystery drama Masoom. Premiering on Disney + Hotstar, the series also features Upasna Singh, Samara Tijori, Manu Rishi Chadha, and Akashdeep Arora in prominent roles. Uunchai

Well, one of the much talked about films of the year, Uunchai was not only critically acclaimed but also performed great at the box office. Marking the comeback of Sooraj Barjatya, the multi-starrer film made Boman Irani share screen space with Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Sarika, Danny Denzongpa, and Parineeti Chopra, among others. All we can say is that Uunchai should be on your must-watch list. Dunki

One of the desperately awaited films of 2023, Dunki once again brings together Boman Irani with one of his most successful directors Rajkumar Hirani. Once again the actor will be sharing the screen space with his Don co-star Shah Rukh Khan. In the latest turn of events, the actors have recently wrapped the Saudi shoot schedule of the movie, which is expected to release next December.

