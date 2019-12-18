Happy Birthday Brad Pitt: Moneyball to Once Upon a Time in Hollywood 5 Most Memorable Roles of the Actor

A well-known actor, Brad Pitt has often been cited as being one of the most attractive men in the world multiple times by various organisations. The actor, who celebrates his birthday on December 18, is the recipient of an Academy Award and a Primetime Emmy Award as a producer. He first came to the limelight with the 1991 film Thelma & Louise, where he played a cowboy hitchhiker.

A part of multiple well-known films, Pitt also starred in the cult American sitcom, Friends. Pitt made a guest appearance in the 8th season of the television series, playing a man grudging against Jennifer Aniston’s character Rachel Greene. Pitt was married to the actor at the time. The role also earned him an Emmy nomination in the category of Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series.

On the actor’s birthday, here’s looking at five of his most memorable roles:

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button (2008): Based on the 1922 novel by F Scott Fitzgerald, the film shows Pitt as a man whose age reverses and Cate Blanchett as his love interest. A poignant portrayal of love under strange circumstances, the film received 13 Academy Award nominations including Best Actor for Brad Pitt.

Mr. & Mrs. Smith (2005): The Doug Liman directorial starring Pitt and Angelina Jolie is about a bored couple who got the shock of their lives when they learnt that they are assassins who belong to competing agencies. The film traces their journey as they are given the task to kill each other. The film was not only a box office hit, but acted as a catalyst to Pitt and Jolie's relationship as well.

World War Z (2013): The Marc Forster film is based on the 2006 novel of the same name by Max Brooks. The film stars Brad Pitt as Gerry Lane a former UN investigator who must travel the world in search of finding a cure to a zombie pandemic.

Moneyball (2011): Based on Michael Lewis' nonfiction book of the same name, the film features Brad Pitt as Beane and assistant GM Peter Brand (Jonah Hill), who are tasked with building a team under constrained circumstances. The film received six Academy Award nominations including Best Actor for Pitt.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (2019): The comedy-drama by Quentin Tarantino with an ensemble cast which includes Leonardo DiCaprio, Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt, the film follows an actor and his stunt double as they try to survive the changing scene in Hollywood. The film is also considered to be a tribute to the golden age of the film industry. While DiCaprio essayed the role of Hollywood actor Rick Dalton, Pitt took on the role of Cliff Booth, a war veteran and Dalton's stunt double.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.