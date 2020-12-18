Happy Birthday Brad Pitt: Top 5 Performances of the Oscar-winner

Hollywood actor and Academy award winner Brad Pitt turns 57 today. The actor has been ruling the silver screen since the nineties with some impactful performances. Brad was a struggling actor in the late 1980s when he made his debut in movies like No Way Out, No Man's Land, and more.

His first pivotal role came in 1994 with the horror film Interview with the Vampire: The Vampire Chronicles. The movie starred Tom Cruise and Kristen Dunst. Brad then went on to win his first Golden Globe nomination with his performance in Legends of the Fall in 1994.

Since then, Brad emerged as a dependable actor who performed versatile roles and impressed his critics. This year, Brad Pitt won the Academy Award for actor in a supporting role for his performance in Quentin Tarantino movie, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Brad will next be seen in an action film directed by David Leitch, titled Bullet Train. The movie is based on Kōtarō Isaka’s novel Maria Beetle.

As we wait for his upcoming movie, let us take a look at some of Brad’s top five performances:

Seven (1995)

Directed by David Fincher, Seven was a thriller that starred Brad, Morgan Freeman, Kevin Spacey, and Gwyneth Paltrow. Brad and Morgan played two police detectives who were trying to catch a serial killer whose murder styles are based on the seven sins.

Fight Club (1999)

Another classic movie from David Fincher, Fight Club has become a sort of cult classic with its themes that challenge societal norms. Besides Brad, the movie starred Edward Norton and Helena Bonham Carter in lead roles. Brad’s role as Tyler Durden challenged and highlighted the frustrations, materialism, and confusion of the generation and continues to resonate with its fans even today.

Mr and Mrs Smith (2006)

This movie is a fine example of how to create a blockbuster movie by casting sublime actors. The chemistry between Brad and Angelina Jolie is the main driving force of this spy action movie. The chemistry was so real that the actors actually fell in love while filming the movie.

Moneyball (2011)

Brad plays the shrewd manager of a struggling baseball team in this movie. The movie depicts how with his statistical analysis, Brad leads his team out of lack of funding and builds a line-up that goes on to compete against big-market teams.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (2019)

With his Oscar winning performance, Brad shows us that he is still the immaculate actor that won our hearts. Starring Leonardo Di Caprio and Margot Robbie, Once Upon A Time in Hollywood is Quentin Tarantino’s take on the 60s Hollywood.