Happy Birthday Bradley Cooper: 5 Must Watch Films of the Actor

Bradley Cooper turns 46 years old today. The director, actor and producer from Hollywood has made some remarkable performances over the course of 21 years of his career. Some of his notable achievements include eight Academy Award nominations and a Tony Award. He has won two Grammy Awards for his work in the 2019 musical, A Star is Born. Cooper has also won a BAFTA Award for the movie in 2020. The actor has also made it to the Forbes Celebrity 100 three times and on Time's list of the 100 most influential people in the world in 2015. Cooper’s films have grossed $11 billion worldwide and he has been named one of the world's highest-paid actors four times in annual rankings.

In 2019, Cooper split from his beau Irina Shayk, with whom he also has a daughter, Lea De Seine. Let us take a look at some of his memorable performances.

Silver Linings Playbook (2012)

Starring Jennifer Lawrence and Bradley Cooper, this movie is a complex romantic comedy that traces a relationship of two people who have their own mental health issues. It received eight Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Adapted Screenplay. The film was directed by David O. Russell and was based on Matthew Quick’s 2008 novel, The Silver Linings Playbook.

He’s Just Not That Into You (2009)

This multi-starrer movie features Bradley Cooper in the role of a cheating husband. He plays Ben who cheats on his wife with a yoga instructor, played by Scarlett Johansson. The movie also stars Ben Affleck, Drew Barrymore and Jennifer Aniston.

The Words (2012)

This mystery romantic drama film is written and directed by Brian Klugman and Lee Sternthal. The movie stars Cooper as a struggling writer.

Burnt (2015)

In this movie, Cooper plays the role of a serious chef. The movie is directed by John Wells and written by Steven Knight.

Serena (2014)

This drama is based on the 2008 novel of the same name by American author Ron Rash. It is directed by Susanne Bier. The film stars Jennifer Lawrence and Cooper, a married couple that is running a timber business in 1930s North Carolina.

We wish Bradley keeps on entertaining us with his movies.