Happy Birthday Brahmanandam: Laugh Out Loud with His Comedy Films

Brahmanandam has made a name for himself as one of the most well-known comedians in Tollywood. With the rapid change in his expressions and dialogues that hit the bullseyes, this funny man has emerged as a legend of comedy in his long and distinguished career.

Brahmanandam has become synonymous with slapsticks and punch dialogues, thousands of films later. One of the finest comedians to have performed on screen, his natural talent and remarkable comedy timing made him successful. During his over three-decade film career, he portrayed distinctive characters which only he can bring to life onscreen. The veteran actor, having been part of almost every second film, holds the Guinness World Record for most screen-credits, for a living man. On the occasion of Brahmanandam’s birthday today, let's look at some of his best comedy roles through which he has been making people laugh endlessly for decades.

Dookudu

In this action comedy film, Brahmanandam plays three distinguished characters – Padmasri/Singapore Rajeswara Rao/Champak Seth. The actor’s impeccable comedy timing was praised by critics and fans alike in this Mahesh Babu starrer. Directed by Srinu Vaitla, the film also stars Samantha, Prakash Raj, and Sonu Sood.

Ready

Brahmanandam played the role of an auditor in the Srinu Vaitla directorial. The romantic comedy film featured Ram Pothineni and Genelia D'Souza in the lead. Brahmanandam was awarded Best Male Comedian Nandi Awards.

Race Gurram

The superhit action film starring Allu Arjun was directed by Surender Reddy. The film emerged as the highest-grossing Telugu film of that year. Brahmanandam essayed the character of Inspector Kill Bill Pandey. He played the role of the frustrated and skilled special police officer to perfection.

Bruce Lee: The Fighter

He plays a magical comedian named Suzuki Subramanyam. With his antics, he impresses with his cameo appearance. The 2015 action comedy film directed by Sreenu Vaitla featured Ram Charan, Rakul Preet Singh, Kriti Kharbanda and Arun Vijay.

Achari America Yatra

Brahmanandam who is Appalacharya in the film, plays the character of an innocent priest. The character tries to deal with the blasphemous stuff people do for love. He delivers a powerful performance as he pops advice to the actors, leaving the audience in splits.

Happy Birthday, Brahmanandam!