Happy Birthday Bruce Lee: 5 Must Watch Films by the Legendary Martial Artist

Legendary martial artist, instructor and actor Bruce Lee is considered as one of the most influential martial artist of all time. Lee became a pop culture icon of the 20th century known throughout the world, particularly among the Chinese. In fact, he was known to break the stereotypes associated in portraying Asian men in American films.

Lee was born in San Francisco, but he grew up in the hustle bustle of Hong Kong. His father introduced him to martial arts after he would get involved in street fights. The largest influence on Lee's martial arts development was his study of Wing Chun, a traditional Southern Chinese Kung fu style and a form of self-defense.

Apart from martial arts, his father also introduced him to films and Lee appeared in several films as a child actor. On his 79th birth anniversary, let’s take a look at 5 films by the legend which one must not miss.

The Big Boss

Released in the year 1971, this martial arts film was Lee’s first major film. The film was a critical success and excelled at the box office and Lee was also highly appreciated for his powerful performance.

Fist of Fury

After ‘The Big Boss’, this was Lee’s second major project and went on to become a bigger hit than the former. The film revolves around the life of a Chinese student who is fighting to defend the honour of Chinese people in the face of western oppression.

Way of the Dragon

This film was written, produced and directed by Lee, who also acted in the lead role. With this, he also tried out comedy infused with action and once again, Lee broke his previous records with this hit. The film went on to become the highest-grossing film of 1972 in Hong Kong.

Enter the Dragon

This was Lee’s final complete film, before his untimely death at the young age of 33. This was jointly produced by American and Hong Kong production companies and it premiered in Los Angeles just a month after the legend’s demise. Enter the Dragon is considered to be one of the greatest martial arts films of all time and in 2004, the film was selected to be preserved at United States National Film Registry for being "culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant".

Game of Death

This Lee directorial remained incomplete as he died during the making of the film. After his death, ‘Enter the Dragon’ was assigned to complete the film and he used two stand-ins for Lee’s absence. Five years after Lee's death the film was release by Golden Harvest.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.