Happy Birthday Bruce Willis: 5 Memorable Performances by the Actor

Born Walter Bruce Willis in 1955, renowned American actor, producer and singer, turns 65 on March 19.

When Willis was bartending at a local club, he was discovered by a casting director, who gave the actor his initial break. In 1970, he started his career on the Off-Broadway stage and later hogged the limelight with his performance as lead in the hit TV series Moonlighting.

Willis is best known for portraying characters such as the go-to tough guy or dynamic wisecracker or quintessential leading man.

On his birthday, here’s looking at his most memorable performances.

Die Hard (1988)

This action thriller went on to shape a blockbuster history since it released. At the prime of his career, Willis appeared as John McClane, a New York City policeman. Nobody could pull off McClane the way Willis did.

The Sixth Sense (1999)

In this M. Night Shyamalan directed eerie ghost story, Willis portrayed the character of a jaded child therapist, Dr Malcolm Crowe. Willis’ dramatic act alongside Haley Joel Osment and Toni Collette was momentous support to the film’s jaw-dropping surprise ending.

Pulp Fiction (1994)

This Quentin Tarantino directorial saw some of the power-packed performances by its actors that are etched in the minds of the viewers. The film had John Travolta, Samuel L. Jackson, Tim Roth, Ving Rhames, and Uma Thurman at their best.

Bruce Willis shines as Butch Coolidge, a washed-up boxer caught up in an interwoven gangster plot.

Unbreakable (2000)

Another gem collaboration of M. Night Shymalan and Willis, this mystery-science fiction told the tale of a young man, who discovers something beyond belief about his personal life. Willis beacons in the role of David Dunne, who finds himself invincible after surviving the occurrence of one devastating accident that claimed 131 lives.

The Fifth Element (1997)

A mishmash of action, adventure and science fiction, this film directed by Luc Besson featured Willis as a cabbie who is on his way to discover the fifth element after procuring four. Willis adds humanity, depth and excitement to his act and was definitely born to play Korben Dallas.

