Happy Birthday Bruno Mars: 5 Songs by Artist One Must Listen to

Known for his stage performances, retro showmanship, and for performing in a wide range of musical styles, Peter Gene Hernandez, better known as Bruno Mars, was born on October 8, 1985. Born and raised in Honolulu, Hawaii, Mars moved to Los Angeles in 2003 to pursue a musical career and rose to fame in 2010 with the release of "Nothin' on You" by B.o.B and "Billionaire" by Travie McCoy. His debut studio album Doo-Wops & Hooligans (2010), peaked at number three on the Billboard 200 chart in the United States.

On the singer's 34th birthday on Tuesday, here's looking at 5 of his best songs:

The Lazy Song

Recorded for Mars’ debut album Doo-Wops & Hooligans, it was written with singer-songwriter K'naan and his production team The Smeezingtons. The Lazy Song reached number four on the US Billboard Hot 100, while it topped the charts in Denmark and in the United Kingdom.

Just the Way You Are

The debut solo single by American singer-songwriter Bruno Mars, it was written by Mars, Philip Lawrence, Ari Levine, Khalil Walton and Needlz. Though it received mixed reviews by the critics, it won a Grammy Award for Best Male Pop Vocal Performance at the 2011 ceremony and peaked at number one on the US Billboard Hot 100, Australia, Canada, New Zealand and in the United Kingdom.

When I Was Your Man

The pop song, from his second album Unorthodox Jukebox, is an emotional piano ballad with lyrics describing the heartbreak and regret Mars felt from letting his lover get away.

Young Girls

It is a mid-tempo, pop ballad that has been compared to It Will Rain and Lana Del Rey's music. The instrumentation of the music includes drums, synthesizer, piano and electro music.

It Will Rain

The song is a love song for the soundtrack of "Breaking Dawn—Part 1," the fourth in the series of "Twilight" films. The song sold more than three million copies and became another major Bruno Mars pop hit. It peaked at No. 3 in the United States and No. 5 in Canada.

