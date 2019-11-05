Happy Birthday Bryan Adams: 5 Best Songs of the Singer that are Not Summer of 69

Bryan Adams, the singer, songwriter, and philanthropist has turned 60. The Grammy award-winning singer has been winning hearts all around the world, right from his breakthrough album Cuts Like a Knife released in 1983.

The singer is probably known best for his single Summer of '69 from his 1984 album Reckless, and deservedly so. The super-hit track not only topped charts worldwide but also became an anthem for the youth, in their pursuit of self-discovery. The song became so iconic that even after 35 years of its release, it is a song that many kids learn first when they get their "real six-strings."

However, it will be unfair to the many classics the genius singer-songwriter has penned down and given his voice to, in his career spanning almost four decades now. His latest album Shine A Light released on March 1, 2019, is the biggest example of how Bryan Adams can never be irrelevant. On the superstar's 60th birthday, let's check out some of his biggest classics, that are NOT Summer of '69

(Everything I do) I do it for you

Bryan Adams' soulful ballad was one of the tracks for the 1991 film Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves. It also simultaneously released in Adams' sixth studio album, waking Up the Neighbours. The song found enormous success, reaching the number-one position on the music charts of at least sixteen countries. This song also gave the singer his first Grammy win among 15 nominations, where he won for Best Song Written Specifically for a Motion Picture or Television. The love song resonated with millions of people and became one of the biggest tracks by the singer.

Heaven

This track too like the one mentioned above, first appeared in the soundtrack of the 1983 film A Night in Heaven, and went on to be featured in his fourth studio album Reckless. Interestingly, because the song was written while the singer was touring, he was not very confident if it should be included or not. However, at the very last moment, Adams changed his mind and the song became a chart-topping classing that is still sung by many. It went on to become his first number one single in the US. The song has since then, been covered and remixed a lot, the most significant one is the Candlelight Mix, which was to commemorate the first anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.

Have You Ever Really Loved a Woman?

Bryan Adams' legendary romantic song Have You Really Loved a Woman was a part of the soundtrack of the 1995 romcom Don Juan DeMarco starring Johhny Depp. It was also featured in Adams' 7th album 18 Till I Die. The song became no 1 in several countries especially the USA and Canada. It was also nominated for Best Original Song at the 68th Academy Awards but lost to Colors of the Wind from Pocahontas.

Please Forgive Me

Bryan Adams recorded this ballad for inclusion on his 1993 greatest hits compilation So Far So Good. The song reached number two in the UK charts, number seven in the US and also topped the charts in Belgium, Canada, France, Ireland, Norway and Portugal. It also featured Toto's David Paich on keyboards.

Run To You

Bryan Adams' Run To You is one of the most successful tracks from his fourth album Reckless. The song has been coined as a "cheating classic" by music critic Ira Robbins as it dealt with the subject of infidelity. The song is written from the perspective of a person who runs to the person who he is cheating on his faithful partner with. The music video showed his guitar as his object of affection. The song topped the Billboard Top Rock Tracks chart and peaked at number 6 on the Billboard Hot 100 in the USA and was certified Gold in Canada.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.