Happy Birthday Calvin Harris: Five Popular Songs by the DJ You Cannot Stop Grooving to
On the occasion of his birthday, here is a list of five popular songs by Calvin Harris that are perfect for your party playlist.
Calvin Harris (Image courtesy: Calvin Harris' official Facebook page)
Popular DJ, singer and song-writer Adam Richard Wiles, who is better known as Calvin Harris turns 36 on January 17.The Scottish artist is famous for peppy singles and his collaboration with Rihanna ‘We Found Love’, was an international success. On the occasion of his birthday, here is a list of five popular songs by the artist which you cannot stop grooving to!
This Is What You Came For
This song was jointly written by Calvin and American singer Taylor Swift in 2016. The track is meaningful and peppy at the same time. The song was also played at the 2018 FIFA World Cup Final after the conclusion of the match.
We Found Love
The electro-pop track is basically a love song full of hope and happiness. Sung by Rihanna, the official video also features Calvin Harris, who penned the lyrics as well produced it. The track narrates the story of a couple, who found love in a hopeless place.
Summer
This track is from Harris’ fourth album Motion. He wrote as well as sang the song, which was released in 2014. The track is about summer love and how it doesn’t last.
Feels
This song is about lost love and its acceptance. The track features vocals by Calvin along with singers Pharrell L. Williams and Sean Michael Anderson. The song adds elements of dancehall, hip hop, electronic and is a disco-funk.
How Deep Is Your Love
Released in 2015, the track was nominated in Brit Award for song of the year. Calvin Harris along with artists like Nathan Duvall and Gavin Koolmon wrote the lyrics for the song. The vocals are given by Calvin and music artists from the English band Disciples.
