Happy Birthday Camila Cabello: Looking at Popular Instagram Posts of the Havana Hitmaker

Cuban-American singer Camila Cabello turned 23 on March 3 this year. Her songs have been ruling the charts and hearts of fans all around the globe. But the road to the current spot did not come easy.

Camila started her career by taking part in the music competition, The X Factor USA, in 2012. There she joined a girl group called the Fifth Harmony that went on to become massively popular. In 2016, however, she cut ties with the band on a somewhat sour note.

But Camila's decision to go solo has been a successful one with hit singles and collaborations to her name. As the occasion demands, here are the Havana singer's top Instagram posts.

First Internet nude



Ahead of her 23rd birthday, Camila took to her peronal Instagram handle to share her very "first internet nude", posting one of her pictures as a baby.

Kindness meditation



Camila's Instagram page is filled with quotes and inspiring words often penned by her. In this post, she talks of an exercise to feel connected and battle out anxiety, stress, pain and "countless other internal struggles".

My Oh My



Camilla's latest single My Oh My from her album Romance is a hit. Before the release of the song, she posted several of her pictures from the shooting of the music video and asked her fans to guess the song's lyrics.

I think he likes me



Camila loves animals and in this cute picture she can be seen showering love on a lucky horse. She captioned the post, "I think he likes me." Well, we think so too, Camila.

Frolicking through a field



The Senorita singer is much more than all serious and meaning business. On her Instagram handle, she gets real and posts giddy videos of her running through a "real life field" and enjoying herself.

One with bae



Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes have been close friends for years but late last year, both made their relationship official. Camila still keeps her relationship social media proof but has blessed her fans with this series where she thanks Mendes for his support.

