Happy Birthday Cardi B: 5 Groovy Tracks by Singer-rapper

American rapper, singer, songwriter, actress, and television personality Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, better known as Cardi B, celebrates her birthday on October 11. The American crooner was born in the year 1992 in Manhattan, and was later raised in The Bronx, New York City. A winner of three number-one singles on the Billboard Hot 100; Cardi B has also earned a Grammy Award for Best Rap Album, seven Billboard Music Awards, two Guinness World Records, nine BET Hip Hop Awards, three American Music Awards and four MTV Video Music Awards.

Cardi B, who is mother to one-year-old daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus and wife to singer-rapper Offset, has won millions of hearts with her songs, including Bodak Yellow, I Like It, Girls Like You and others. Her debut studio album, Invasion of Privacy has broken several streaming records. On her 26th birthday, here are some of the hit songs and rap songs by the singer that you shouldn’t miss:

Bronx Season

Originally released in 2016, Cardi B’s Bronx Season needs no introduction. An extremely hard track, Cardi features her independent come up. The song is filled with incredible one-liners.

MotorSport

This song brings in Cardi B, Migos and Nicki Minaj together. The song references celebrities such as Criss Angel, Bill Belichick, Lil Boosie, Jackie Chan, Yo Gotti, Selena, Britney Spears, Vince Lombardi, Mike Tyson, Lucy and Ricky Ricardo and Lil Uzi Vert; various brands. In fact, Cardi’s verse in the song won Best Featured Verse at the 2018 BET Hip Hop Awards.

Girls Like You

Cardi B collaborated with Maroon 5 for their song Girls Like You. While Cardi has only a rap part in the song, she stole the show with her performance.

Be Careful

This is the song that the rapper used to reveal her pregnancy on Saturday Night Live show. A song about infidelity, Be Careful was inspired by her past romantic relationships in New York City.

Bodak Yellow

One of the most-widely received songs by Cardi B, Bodak Yellow has been called ‘a great, extraordinarily catchy record’. The song was influenced by and interpolates the flow of American rapper Kodak Black’s song No Flockin.

