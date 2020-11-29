Happy Birthday Chadwick Boseman: Remembering the Actor with 5 of His Best Films

Black Panther fame Chadwick Boseman died on August 28 at the age of 43 after a four-year battle with colon cancer. He breathed his last at his home with his wife and family by his side.

Boseman was diagnosed with colon cancer four years ago, however, Boseman had not spoken publicly about his diagnosis. He continued to deliver some powerful performances in movies and TV series while being on medication and treatment. On his birthday, here're are 5 films of the actor that you shouldn't miss.

MARSHALL (2017)

Marshall tells the story of one of the cases that late civil rights icon Thurgood Marshall fought in 1941 (State of Connecticut v. Joseph Spell). Boseman played the role of young Marshall, who was the first African-American to serve on the US Supreme Court. The film also features Josh Gad, Kate Hudson, Dan Stevens, Sterling K. Brown, and James Cromwell.

BLACK PANTHER (2018)

The late actor in Black Panther played the character of T’Challa, the king of the fictional African nation of Wakanda. It’s a Marvel superhero movie. The interesting thing about this movie is that it is the first major superhero movie with an African protagonist. The film also stars Michael B Jordan, Lupita Nyong'o, Danai Gurira, Martin Freeman, Daniel Kaluuya, Letitia Wright, Winston Duke, Angela Bassett, Forest Whitaker and Andy Serkis.

42 (2013)

Chadwick Boseman’s role as Jackie Robinson was just his third role in a feature film. His portrayal of the young baseball player was one of the major winning points for the film. Boseman’s performance was praised for balancing the anger felt by Robinson with his control over his temper for the sake of the game. This is one film that proves the King of Wakanda knows how to play a real-life king as well.

GET ON UP (2014)

If Marvel fans think that Boseman is an expert on playing serious and strictly disciplined roles, this film is for them. The film based on singer and dancer James Brown shows the unending energy and excitement he had despite the hurdles in his life.

DA 5 BLOODS (2020)

A war drama film, Da 5 Bloods tells the story of four Black Vietnam War veterans who return to the country to look for their old friend and a treasure in gold bars. The cast of the film includes Boseman, Delroy Lindo, Jonathan Majors, Clarke Peters, Johnny Trí Nguyễn, Norm Lewis, Isiah Whitlock Jr., Mélanie Thierry, Paul Walter Hauser, Jasper Pääkkönen, Jean Reno and Veronica Ngo.