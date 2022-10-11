Happy Birthday Chandrachur Singh: Aarya to Cuttputlli, Actor’s Recent Web Series and Movies to Watch

HAPPY BIRTHDAY CHANDRACHUR SINGH: Chandrachur Singh rose to fame with several successful films in the 90s that included Maachis, Josh, Kya Kehna, Dil Kya Kare, Silsila Hain Pyar Ka and many more. The actor impressed the audience with his charming looks and acting. In his three-decade-long career, Chandrachur has portrayed a variety of roles on screen.

While he remained away from the limelight for a few years, he is back creating a buzz with his screen presence. On October 11, the Bollywood actor turned a year older. To mark his 54th birthday, here’s a look at Chandrachur Singh’s latest movies and series that you can watch to celebrate him.

Cuttputlli

The actor was recently seen in the film Cuttputlli which starred Akshay Kumar in the lead role. Chandrachur Singh played the role of Narinder Singh, a police officer. The story centres around rookie cop Arjan (played by Akshay), who sets out on a quest for the truth after learning that a little village has fallen victim to a nightmare of serial killings. Arjan uncovers a horrifying conspiracy. The movie also stars Rakul Preet Singh, Joshua LeClair, and Sargun Mehta in key roles.

Dil Bekaraar

Chandrachur Singh starred in the 2021 series Dil Bekaraar. He essayed the role of Hardik Motla. The series, set in 1980s Delhi, revolves around Dylan, a fiery journalist, who meets an easy-going English newsreader. The series also stars Poonam Dhillon, Sukhmani Sadana and Padmini Kolhapure in lead roles.

Aarya

In 2020, Chandrachur Singh was the talk of the town after making a comeback in the popular Disney+ Hotstar series Aarya alongside Sushmita Sen. He played the role of Tej Sareen, Aarya’s (Sushmita Sen) husband. The series revolves around Aarya, a caring mother and a loving wife. However, things turn when her husband is killed and she has to look after her kids and herself in a hostile environment.

Aa Gaya Hero

Chandrachur Singh starred in the 2017 film Aa Gaya Hero alongside Govinda in a lead role. The actor essayed the role of a cop in the movie. The plot revolves around ACP Ravindra Varma, a fearless and sincere police officer who is assigned to apprehend a terrorist, who has political support. The Dipankar Senapati directorial also stars Richa Sharma, Poonam Pandey and Makrand Deshpande in pivotal roles.

Yadvi: The Dignified Princess

Chandrachur Singh was seen in the 2017 film Yadvi: The Dignified Princess. The film also starred Prisha Aneja, Vinti Aneja and Marianne Borgo in lead roles. The movie’s plot revolves around an Indian princess and her journey of strength, courage, and living with dignity in a time when women had little freedom.

