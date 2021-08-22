Happy Birthday Chiranjeevi: 5 Dance Numbers That Prove His Versatility as Dancer

Chiranjeevi is the South film industry’s megastar. He is a colloquial term for brilliance. But one thing that he has in all of his films that no Chiranjeevi fan can dispute is his extremely fluid dance talents. As a result, he was dubbed the “King of Dance" in Telugu film. Even at the age of 61, he dazzled his fans with his comeback film, Khaidi No 150, with his incredible dance moves. Chiranjeevi impacted a whole generation of fans with his impeccable dancing talents, involving his son Ram Charan and nephew Allu Arjun, who are without a doubt the finest dancers in Telugu cinema today. On the occasion of his 66th birthday, we have compiled a list of Chiranjeevi’s top five dance numbers.

Dayi Dayi Damma - Indra

Even after 16 years, the Veena Step performed by the Megastar in Indra remains popular. Though all the songs in this Mani Sharma musical are chartbusters, this particular number quickly became a significant highlight of the film. The dance number became an instant rage among the youth, thanks to Lawrence’s superb choreography and Chiranjeevi’s charisma.

Laahe Laahe - Acharya

Megastar Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan are collaborating in the next film Acharya, directed by Koratala Siva. The song Laahe Laahe, in which Chiranjeevi was seen dancing to Mani Sharma’s music, has already gained fame on the internet. The song captures the joyful spirit of Dharmasthali, a temple town. Chiranjeevi once again astonished his followers with a single stride, and his supporters are praising the dancing moves.

Ammudu Let’s Do Kummudu - Khaidi No. 150

After a 10-year hiatus from cinema due to an unsuccessful political run, the veteran warhorse returned to the big screen in 2017 with the action-drama Khaidi No. 150, continuing his reputation of providing monstrous hits at the box office. He showed that age is just a number and that he can still give many young stars a run for their money with his charm and dance abilities. The song saw Chiranjeevi effortlessly popularise the ‘buckle step,’ demonstrating how it’s done like a boss.

Banguru Kodi Petta – Gharana Mogudu

The song was adapted for Ram Charan’s 2009 film Magadheera. And it again became a chartbuster. Possibly one of the greatest hits in Chiranjeevi’s 40-year film career, Gharana Mogudu grossed massive sums and smashed numerous Telugu box office records. The famous song Bangaru Kodi Petta, which featured the ‘Stalin’ star and Disco Shanti, demonstrated the actor’s prodigious dance abilities and on-screen charm.

Ee Petaku Nene Mestri - Mutha Mestri

This is one of Tollywood’s greatest introductory songs. Chiranjeevi never ceases to amuse his admirers. In this song, the megastar displayed some unusual dancing movements with amazing enthusiasm. Mutha Mestri’s Ee Petaku Nene Mestri is folk song’s rendition which is included in the film. For a brief moment in this song, he performed a breakdance reminiscent of Michael Jackson. This dance number is also a personal favourite of all of his admirers.

