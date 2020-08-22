Happy Birthday Chiranjeevi: Five Memorable Performances of the Megastar

Born Konidela Siva Sankara Vara Prasad, megastar Chiranjeevi turns a year older on August 22. Over the years, he has established himself as a versatile actor. In a career spanning over four decades, he is one of the top actors who entered the industry without any film background or godfather and proved his mettle with impeccable dialogue delivery and brilliant comic timing. Fondly known as Chiru, Boss and Annayya among his admirers, the Man of Masses is also admired for his breakdancing skills.

The multifaceted star today has a strong fan following and outstanding performances to his credit. He was the first South Indian actor to be invited to the Academy Awards as a delegate in the year 1987. On Chiranjeevi's birthday, here’s looking at some of his memorable roles:

Swayamkrushi (1987)

Swayamkrushi marked Chiru’s second successful collaboration with legendary director K Viswanath, after the hit Shubhalekha (1982). Chiranjeevi nailed the cobbler character in the rags-to-riches story and garnered the Best Actor Nandi Award for his performance. The film was dubbed into Russian and was screened at the International Film Festival of India, the Asia Pacific Film Festival and the Moscow International Film Festival.

Gang Leader (1991)

Chiranjeevi portrayed a reckless youngster who takes vengeance for his brother’s death. The film became a cult classic, and is often credited as one of the biggest hits of Chiranjeevi's career. It broke many previous records at the box office and was declared a blockbuster.

Aapadbandhavudu (1992)

This gem is arguably one of the most loved works in Chiru's filmography. K Viswanath and Chiranjeevi joined forces yet again after delivering Shubhalekha and Swayamkrushi. The film follows the caste and economy gap predominant in society. His mellow performance, especially in the hospital scenes of the film, was largely well-received. Aapadbandhavudu won Chiranjeevi critical acclaim and helped him win the Best Actor Nandi Award and Filmfare Award for Best Actor - Telugu.

Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari (1990)

Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari was touted as the most influential Telugu film of the decade. K. Raghavendra Rao’s visual wonder was well served with a combination of Chiranjeevi’s heroics, Sridevi’s appeal and Amrish Puri’s bad blood. This film that became an unexpected crowd puller broke all the records set up by past movies at the box office and became a blockbuster and had over a 100-day run in theatres.

Khaidi (1983)

The list exploring Chiru’s best in his filmography is incomplete without Khaidi. The film is responsible for counting Chiranjeevi as a big-time player. Directed by Kodandarami Reddy, Chiranjeevi gave his career’s first blockbuster with Khaidi. Chiranjeevi played the role of a son who embarks on a journey to avenge his father’s death.