Happy Birthday Chiranjeevi: His 5 Best Telugu and Hindi Movies

Megastar of Telugu cinema, Chiranjeevi turns 65 on Sunday. The actor is renowned for his larger than life persona and on screen that leave his audience exhilarated. With a career spanning over 43 years, the actor has displayed a wide range of versatility in his craft. From Pranam Khareedu which released in the year 1978 to his upcoming movie Acharya, Chiranjeevi continues to show that he has a treasure trove of talent which continues to entertain audiences.

Let us take a look at some of the best known movies of the actor in both Telugu and Hindi cinema:

Khaidi (1983)

With this movie, Chiranjeevi established himself as the star actor of Telugu cinema. This career defining movie of the actor was directed by Kodanda Rami Reddy and written by Paruchuri Brothers. It is said that soon after the success of the film, Chiranjeevi was swamped with film offers.

Swayam Krushi (1987)

Directed by K. Vishwanath, the movie shows Chiranjeevi as an uneducated cobbler, Sambayya, who is honest and innocent. Swayam Krushi highlights the problems of class struggle in society through Sambayya’s story.

Indra (2002)

From a humble and innocent role, Chiranjeevi transformed into a fearless fighter who stands up for the weak in this movie. Directed by B. Gopal and written by Chinni Krishna and Paruchuri Brothers, Indra went on to become a blockbuster movie.

Aaj Ka Goonda Raaj (2005)

Chiranjeevi worked as a lead actor in this Hindi movie directed by Ravi Raja Pinisetty and produced by NN Sippy. The movie also starred Meenakshi Seshadri, and Raj Babbar in pivotal roles. Playing the role of Raja, Chiranjeevi plays the angry young man who steps up to defend his family.

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy (2019)

The actor stepped into the shoes of the rebellious freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy in this period actioner and proved that he has still got the power-packed performer in him even at 64. The movie was directed by Surender Reddy and starred Amitabh Bachchan, Vijay Sethupathi, Sudeep among others.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here