Happy Birthday Christian Bale: 5 Must Watch Films of the Actor

Known for his intense acting style, Christian Bale, who celebrates his birthday on January 30, has received an Academy Award and two Golden Globes in his illustrious career. The actor, who rose to fame as a 13-year-old in Steven Spielberg's 1987 war drama Empire of the Sun, has been a part of a number of well-known films. His stint at playing the role of Batman in three of Christopher Nolan's films on the fictional superhero created by DC Comics is particularly well known. The actor’s body of work is, however, far diverse, and he is known to effortlessly slip in and out of a variety of characters, thus leaving a wide variety in roles essayed.

On the actor’s birthday here’s looking at 5 of his best films apart from Batman:

Empire of the Sun (1987)

The Steven Spielberg war drama first catapulted a 13-year-old Christian Bale into limelight. Based on JG Callard's semi-autobiographical novel of the same name, it tells the story of a young boy, Jamie 'Jim' Graham (played by Bale), who goes from being a part of a wealthy British family in Shanghai to become a prisoner of war in a Japanese camp during World War II.

American Psycho (2000)

The psychological-horror flick with elements of comedy strewn in between is based on Bret Easton Ellis' 1991 novel of the same name. The film, starring Christian Bale as wealthy New York investment banker Patrick Bateman, sees him descend into becoming a psychopathic killer, who ultimately escapes as no one believes him, stating that there has been no catharsis for him at all. The film has become a cult classic since being released.

The Machinist (2004)

The psychological-thriller directed by Brad Anderson stars Christian Bale is about a machinist Trevor Reznik (Bale), whose psychological issues lead to a serious workplace accident following which he is fired. Reznik falls into paranoia and delusion following the incident. Unlike American Psycho, The Machinist sees the lead character finally coming to terms with his guilt and surrenders.

The Prestige (2006)

A Christopher Nolan directorial, the psychological thriller follows Robert Angier (Hugh Jackman) and Alfred Borden (Christian Bale), rival stage magicians in London at the end of the 19th century, both of whom are obsessed with creating the best stage illusion, leading to disastrous results.

3:10 to Yuma (2007)

The American Western saw Russell Crowe and Christian Bale in lead roles and is about a drought-hit rancher (Bale) who decides to take notorious outlaw Crowe to justice as part of a job. The film shows an unlikely friendship develops between the two as Bale's character Evans tries to capture and jail Crowe's character Wade.

