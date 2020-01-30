Happy Birthday Christian Bale: Here are His 5 Best Films

For many Indians across the globe, Christian Bale earned entry into households through his role as the Batman. But the English actor’s range resonates far beyond it.

Bale is especially known to go through extreme physical changes to bring justice to the role he plays in various films, Vice, The Machinist, American Hustle etc. Born in 1974, Bale has won one Academy Award and two Golden Globes till date. His latest release Ford V Ferrari is also getting acclamation from all quarters.

Lets’ look at some of his most memorable roles in Hollywood films.

American Psycho (2000)

The psychological-thriller is based on Bret Easton Ellis' 1991 novel of the same name. The movie stars Bale in the role of a Wall Street ‘yuppie’, who becomes a psychotic killer by night.

The Machinist (2004)

In this film, Bale plays the character of a man, who hasn’t slept in a year. To prepare for this role, Bale lost weight for four months prior to the production of Brad Anderson’s psychological thriller began.

The Dark Knight Trilogy (2005, 2008, 2012)

The actor had only six months in between The Machinist and Batman Begins (2005). The trilogy went on to become one of the best-ever cinematic rendition of comic-inspired superheroes. The Christopher Nolan directorial also saw nemesis of Batman, Joker get one of its best portrayals by the means of Heath Ledger.

The Dark Knight (2008) and The Dark Knight Rises (2012) succeeded the first movie.

The Prestige (2006)

Again a Christopher Nolan directorial, this psychological thriller starred Hugh Jackman and Christian Bale as rival stage magicians in London. A period drama, this film is a delight for Bale fans.

Ford V Ferrari (2020)

In his latest venture, Bale plays a motorcar racer and collaborates with Matt Damon. The movie has gone up to be one of the best movies made this year. As it is still available on some screens, go give it a shot!

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.