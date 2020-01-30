Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Happy Birthday Christian Bale: Here are His 5 Best Films

Christian Bale has turned 46 on Thursday. From his illustrious Hollywood film career, here are the most popular ones.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 30, 2020, 9:14 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Happy Birthday Christian Bale: Here are His 5 Best Films
Hollywood actor Christian Bale

For many Indians across the globe, Christian Bale earned entry into households through his role as the Batman. But the English actor’s range resonates far beyond it.

Bale is especially known to go through extreme physical changes to bring justice to the role he plays in various films, Vice, The Machinist, American Hustle etc. Born in 1974, Bale has won one Academy Award and two Golden Globes till date. His latest release Ford V Ferrari is also getting acclamation from all quarters.

Lets’ look at some of his most memorable roles in Hollywood films.

American Psycho (2000)

The psychological-thriller is based on Bret Easton Ellis' 1991 novel of the same name. The movie stars Bale in the role of a Wall Street ‘yuppie’, who becomes a psychotic killer by night.

The Machinist (2004)

In this film, Bale plays the character of a man, who hasn’t slept in a year. To prepare for this role, Bale lost weight for four months prior to the production of Brad Anderson’s psychological thriller began.

The Dark Knight Trilogy (2005, 2008, 2012)

The actor had only six months in between The Machinist and Batman Begins (2005). The trilogy went on to become one of the best-ever cinematic rendition of comic-inspired superheroes. The Christopher Nolan directorial also saw nemesis of Batman, Joker get one of its best portrayals by the means of Heath Ledger.

The Dark Knight (2008) and The Dark Knight Rises (2012) succeeded the first movie.

The Prestige (2006)

Again a Christopher Nolan directorial, this psychological thriller starred Hugh Jackman and Christian Bale as rival stage magicians in London. A period drama, this film is a delight for Bale fans.

Ford V Ferrari (2020)

In his latest venture, Bale plays a motorcar racer and collaborates with Matt Damon. The movie has gone up to be one of the best movies made this year. As it is still available on some screens, go give it a shot!

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram