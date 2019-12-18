Take the pledge to vote

Happy Birthday Christina Aguilera: 5 Tracks by the Singer You Must Listen to

On Christina Aguilera birthday, here are five songs performed by the singer you must listen.

Trending Desk

Updated:December 18, 2019, 11:42 AM IST
Happy Birthday Christina Aguilera: 5 Tracks by the Singer You Must Listen to
Christina Aguilera, American songwriter and singer, is celebrating her birthday on Wednesday, December 18. Christian's self-titled debut album was released in 1999 after she signed a multi-album contract with RCA records. She has won five Grammy Awards and one Latin Awards so far.

Christina earned her chart-topping entries with her songs in collaboration with Lady Marmalade, Moves like Jagger, Feel This Moment, and Say Something.

On Christina Aguilera birthday today, here are 5 songs performed by the singer you must listen:

Genie in a Bottle

The song by singer Christina Aguilera was her self-titled debut album and was released in 1999. The song saw high school dance moves and is replete with captivating lyrics. In the song, Christina is seen sporting crop top and pants, performing her dance moves with much ease. The lyrics of the song were penned by David Frank, Steve Kipner and Pam Sheyne.

Moves Like Jagger

The foot-tapping, catchy track Moves Like Jagger is song by American band Maroon 5 featuring Christina Aguilera. The song was released in 2011. The song was nominated for Grammy Award for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance at the 54th Grammy Awards. The lyrics of the song refer to an ability of male to impress his love interest with his dance moves.

Lady Marmalade

The song Lady Marmalade sees Christina Aguilera, Lil' Kim, Mya and Pink perform on it. The song was penned by Bob Crewe and Kenny Nolan. Soon after being recorded in 1974, the song became a huge hit.

Dirrty

The song recorded by Christina Aguilera featured American rapper Redme. Dirrty is a hip hop and R&B song and was released as the lead single from Stripped.

Beautiful

Recorded by Christina for her fourth studio album Stripped, a pop and R&B ballad was written and produced by Linda Perry. The song won a Grammy Award for Best Female Pop Vocal Performance and was also nominated for Song of the Year in 2004. The song also has been widely embraced as an anthem by the LGBT community for the message of self-empowerment and inner beauty that it gave through the song.

