2-MIN READ

Happy Birthday Christopher Nolan: Twitter Pays Tribute to the Filmmaker

Christopher Nolan, known for giving some of the best hits of all time like The Prestige and The Dark Knight, celebrates his birthday on July 30.

One of the most renowned directors in Hollywood, Christopher Edward Nolan celebrates his birthday on July 30. The English American filmmaker is known for giving some of the best hits of all time, winning him 34 Oscar nominations and ten victories. Be it Memento, Insomnia or his work with The Dark Knight Trilogy, the director has never left the audience disappointed. Some of his latest movies include jewels like The Prestige, Inception, Interstellar and Dunkirk.

On the legend’s birthday, twitteratti came together to pour wishes to the greatest directors of all time. Celebrating the storyteller that he is, a user wrote, “A real inspiration to all those who look up to cinema. The man who would go to any extent to create the most perfect shot. He is definitely a feather in Hollywood's cape Sparkling heart.”

Another user wrote, “HBD... I love his movies for the science and technology he applied in his movies. When I started watching his movies, he never failed to surprise me with his screenplay, facts, and technology. A gem for the director's world.”

People also made and posted collages of some of his great works, stating some of his greatest dialogues.

A user also ended up calling him Thalaivaaa, writing, “The best director of the era, An absolute legend, And A Man of Masterpiece!! He is my all-time favourite director. Happy Birthday Thalaivaaaa.”

Here are some other wishes:

Happy Birthday Christopher Nolan!

