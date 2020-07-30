Happy Birthday Christopher Nolan: Twitter Pays Tribute to the Filmmaker

One of the most renowned directors in Hollywood, Christopher Edward Nolan celebrates his birthday on July 30. The English American filmmaker is known for giving some of the best hits of all time, winning him 34 Oscar nominations and ten victories. Be it Memento, Insomnia or his work with The Dark Knight Trilogy, the director has never left the audience disappointed. Some of his latest movies include jewels like The Prestige, Inception, Interstellar and Dunkirk.

On the legend’s birthday, twitteratti came together to pour wishes to the greatest directors of all time. Celebrating the storyteller that he is, a user wrote, “A real inspiration to all those who look up to cinema. The man who would go to any extent to create the most perfect shot. He is definitely a feather in Hollywood's cape Sparkling heart.”

A real inspiration to all those who look up to cinema. The man who would go to any extent to create the most perfect shot. He is definitely a feather in Hollywood's cape 💖.#ChristopherNolan pic.twitter.com/fUlUDS0GHt — Roshan ! (@mroshanka) July 30, 2020

Another user wrote, “HBD... I love his movies for the science and technology he applied in his movies. When I started watching his movies, he never failed to surprise me with his screenplay, facts, and technology. A gem for the director's world.”

HBD .. I love his movies for the science and technology he applied in his movies.When I was started watching his movies, he never fails to surprise me with his screenplay, facts, and technologyA gem for directors world👌😎THE DARK KNIGHT RISES CLIMAX was 🔥#ChristopherNolan pic.twitter.com/o9aNkSrHaE — Sasi@Surya (@surya_toin) July 30, 2020

People also made and posted collages of some of his great works, stating some of his greatest dialogues.

“You musn’t be afraid to dream a little bigger, darling.“ –Christopher Nolan#ChristopherNolan HBD! .Some favourite picks: pic.twitter.com/xbUiK8et1X — VS (@Vaishalichirps) July 30, 2020

When it comes to world of cinema, no one other than #ChristopherNolan synonyms the word VISIONARY perfectly. Watching Interstellar on a IMAX screen has been the best cinematic experience of mine till dateHappy birthday sir, eagerly waiting for #TENET to release here in India pic.twitter.com/1GIDMTaKE9 — SRIDHAR CHIGURUPATI (@SriChigurupati) July 30, 2020

A user also ended up calling him Thalaivaaa, writing, “The best director of the era, An absolute legend, And A Man of Masterpiece!! He is my all-time favourite director. Happy Birthday Thalaivaaaa.”

The best director of the era,An absolute legend, And A Man of Masterpiece !!He is my all time favourite directorHappy Birthday Thalaivaaaa ❤️keep inspiring us !#ChristopherNolan ❤️✨ pic.twitter.com/oDmfnCq62n — Sa.. sh.. ♥ (@DearNobi_) July 30, 2020

Here are some other wishes:

The man who loved by everyone and tried to understand his movies concept then have separate study is Nolanography #TENET #ChristopherNolan pic.twitter.com/1aKEYWhZbS — Gowtham cruise (@cruise_gowtham) July 30, 2020

Happy Birthday Christopher Nolan!