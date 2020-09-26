Happy Birthday Chunky Panday: Five Best Villain Performances by the Actor

Chunky Panday, who is better known as one of the best comic actors, turns 58 today. Chunky started his career in Bollywood with the 1987 film Aag Hi Aag opposite Neelam Kothari. However, the actor gained popularity with a supporting role in Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit starrer 'Tezaab'. In a career spanning over 30 years, Chunky has worked in over 80 movies. He also has done many hit Bangladeshi films.

Chunky has been known for her amazing comic timing but the actor decided not to stick to a particular genre and has delivered some stunning performances in grey shades too. Here are some of his best villainous roles:

Begum Jaan (2017)- Begum Jaan is a period drama directed by National Award-winning director Srijit Mukherji. The film was based on the story of eleven prostitutes who refuse to leave their brothel during the India Pakistan partition. The actor has stunned everyone with his character in bald pate, kohl-lined eyes and tobacco-stained teeth. Chunky essayed the role of a goon who was hired to eliminate Begum Jaan and other prostitutes from the brothel.

Abhay 2- Abhay 2 is a Zee 5 original series directed by Ken Ghosh. The series starred Kunal Kemmu as a cop while Chunky Panday played a double-faced serial killer named Harsh. His scheming tone and creepy expressions completely nail the character. He appears to be quite convincing as the small-town photocopy shop owner and also as a ruthless serial killer.

Saaho (2019)- Saaho is an action thriller film directed by Sujeeth. The film starred Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor and Chunky Panday. Chunky can be seen in a grey character named Devraj in the film. His ominous looks & steadfast gaze has made him the worth watching.

Qayamat: City Under Threat (2003)- The film was a Harry Baweja’s directorial starring Ajay Devgn, Sunil Shetty, Sanjay Kapoor, Arbaaz Khan and Chunky Panday. Chunky essayed the character of a corrupt scientist. The film also marked his return in Bollywood.

Prashthanam (2018)- The film was set in the backdrop of politics of Uttar Pradesh starring Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Ali Fazal, Manisha Koirala, Chunky Pandey, Amyra Dastur and Satyajeet Dubey in lead roles. Chunky was seen as a cunning businessman Bajwa Khatri in the film.