Happy Birthday Chunky Panday: These Pics Are Proof That He is a Family Man at Heart
Let’s take a glimpse of five such social media posts, which prove that Chunky Panday is a true family man.
Image of Chunky Panday and family, courtesy of Instagram
Suyash Panday, better known by his stage name Chunky Panday, is a popular face of Bollywood industry. He is celebrating his 56th birthday on Thursday. The actor has starred in over 80 Bollywood films. However, he did not restrict himself to Hindi film industry only. He has starred in many Bangladeshi films as well, which proved to be successful in the box office.
Besides an actor, Chunky Panday is a total family man. He married Bhavana in 1998 and has two daughters Ananya and Rysa. Ananya made her Bollywood debut this year with Karan Johar’s Student of The Year 2. Bhavana shared a throwback picture of the couple on Instagram, which was further shared by Ananya as an Instagram story. Check out the picture below:
Chunky’s Instagram profile shows how dedicated he is towards his family. His posts are full of his daughters and his wife. Let’s take a glimpse of five such posts, which prove that he is a true family man.
Throwback to 3 pony tails
This adorable picture features Chunky with his younger daughter Rysa. Rysa looks really little in this picture as she is hanging by her father’s shoulder.
Ganapati Bappa Morya!
Panday shared this picture with his wife, praying to Lord Ganesha on the occasion of Ganesh Puja.
Father’s Day treat
Another throwback picture from Times Square New York, Panday is posing for the camera with young Ananya and even younger Rysa.
Perfect fam jam
The adorable family of four looks scintillating with happiness as they are posing for the lens in Japan.
The whole Panday gang
In this picture, family man Chunky took his whole family out for brunch. His parents, nieces and nephew, everybody came together to enjoy some precious time.
