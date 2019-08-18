Happy Birthday Daler Mehndi: 5 Dance Hits by the Punjabi Singer for Every Party Playlist

Popularly known as Daler Mehndi, Daler Singh was born today in 1967 Patna. Known for his peppy dance songs, distinctive voice, turban and outlandish long, flowing robes, Mehndi catapulted to fame with his debut album Bolo Ta Ra Ra which made him an overnight sensation.

As the Punjabi pop star turns 52 today, here’s a low-down on five of his best songs:

Bolo Ta Ra Ra: The album is still considered the highest selling non-film music Indian pop album, with its the lead song becoming famous worldwide for Mehndi’s dance moves and the hook word ‘Hayo Rabba’.

Na Na Na Re: Shot for Amitabh Bachchan’s Mrityudaata, the hit song had Mehndi and Bachchan dance on dhols, much to the delight of their fans. Bringing the two together on screen for the first time, Na Na Na Re is still remembered for its catchy hook steps, Mehndi’s long robe, green turban and the two stars matching step for step.

Ho Gayi Teri Balle Balle: A song especially for youths, it is all about love and how it feels when one does fall in love. It further cemented Mehndi’s position as one of India’s leading pop stars.

Tunak Tunak Tun: It has not one but multiple Mehndis dancing with various earth’s elements—air, water, fire, land—in the backdrop. Released in 1998, it is widely considered to be the first Indian music video to be made using the green-screen technology.

Dardi Rab Rab Kardi: A 1996 release, the song’s video features Deepshikha Nagpal along with Mehndi. In it, Mehndi serenades the girl by complimenting her for her beauty with peppy lyrics.

Follow @News18Movies for more.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.