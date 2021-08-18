Happy Birthday, Daler Mehndi: Watch, 7 Songs of The Indian Pop King that will Never Get Old

When we speak of highly energetic Indian singers, Daler Mehndi’s name invariably pops up. The talented performer has amassed a huge fan base merely with his contagious vibe and amazing singing abilities. Daler, born on August 18, 1967, has some of the best-known songs from the Indian music culture. The artist has to be given enough credit for helping Indian music travel overseas through his popular tracks.

There is hardly any desi music lover who wouldn’t be familiar with songs like Tunak Tunak Tun or Ho Jayegi Balle Balle. Not just his voice but his unique fashion sense also captured attention. Daler’s robe and turban style helped him create the mark in the hearts of his admirers. On his 54th birthday, let’s take the memory route to the most cherished songs of the Bhangra icon.

Tunak Tunak Tun

This high-budget Indie pop song released in 1998 changed the nature of the genre music forever. Tunak Tunak Tun worked like a magic wand for Daler as it is skyrocketed his career. He was an overnight biggest pop singer in India and gained fame internationally after the release of this song.

Bolo Ta Ra Ra

The song is still considered as the life of any party. It is one of the earliest songs of Daler which became a rage in the 90s. Despite being from his debut album, the song successfully sold over 20 million copies in India.

Na Na Na Re

Who doesn’t remember this cult song from the movie, Mrityudata. The video featured Amitabh Bachchan, giving it one more reason to become viral without the internet.

Zor Ka Jhatka

Daler’s one of the known Bollywood songs is from the movie Action Replayy. The peppy track features Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Akshay Kumar and Aditya Roy Kapur. Daler’s co-singer in the track is Richa Sharma.

Saahore Baahubali

The song from Baahubali: The Conclusion got blessed with Daler’s powerful voice. He crooned this track with heavy orchestration along with M. M. Keeravani and Mounima. It is one of the much-celebrated songs from SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus.

Dangal Title Track

There could not be a stronger voice than that of Daler for this hitmaker wrestling drama’s main song. The track has all the motivation and melody that the Aamir Khan starrer needed.

Jagga Jiteya

2019’s one of the most celebrated tracks is from Vicky Kaushal starrer Uri: The Surgical Strike.

Jagga Jiteya is crooned by Daler with co-singers Dee MC and Shashwat Sachdev.

