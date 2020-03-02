Happy Birthday Daniel Craig: 5 Films of the Star Other Than James Bond One Must Watch

Daniel Craig, who ranks high on the list of best James Bond actors of all time, turns 52 today. The actor is currently gearing up for the release of the 25th Bond film No Time To Die, which will be his swan song as the suave international spy that we have all come to love.

Apart from nailing it as 007, the talented actor has also given some terrific performances in various roles throughout his career. On his birthday, let us look at some of these films that the versatile British actor has starred in.

Knives Out (2019)



Written and directed by Rian Johnson, this Agatha Christie inspired whodunnit turned out to be one of the most entertaining mysteries of all time. Equal parts clever and hilarious, this film tells the story of the suspicious death of crime novelist Harlan Tremblay, who dies just the day after his 85th birthday. Craig plays the brilliant detective Benoit Blanc, who gets to the bottom of the mystery. The stellar star-cast also includes Chris Evans, Anna De Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis, Don Johnson, Katherine Langford, Toni Coliette, Christopher Plummer among others.

The Girl With The Golden Tattoo (2011)



Directed by David Fincher and starring Craig and Rooney Mara, The Girl With The Golden Tattoo is the first film in the three-picture adaptation of Stieg Larsson's literary blockbuster The Millennium Trilogy. Craig stars as Mikael Blomkvist, a journalist, who hires Lisbeth Salander, a computer hacker, to solve the mystery of a woman who has been missing for forty years. Both Mara and Craig's performance were acclaimed, along with its edge-of-the-seat thrilling storyline.

Logan Lucky (2017)



Directed by Steven Soderbergh as a comeback from his retirement, Logan Lucky stars a stellar cast consisting of Craig, Channing Tatum, Adam Driver and Riley Keough in the lead. The film deals with the Logan brothers (Tatum and Driver) who plan to rob a racing circuit in Northern Carolina. Craig stars as Joe Bang, the bank robber aide of the Logan brothers who must break in and out of prison before anyone realising he is missing. This heist film is a shout-out to Soderbergh's classic Oceans 11 series.

Road to Perdition (2002)



Another multi-starrer directed by another highly celebrated director, Sam Mendes' Road to Peridition stars a ensemble cast consisting of Tom Hanks, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Jude Law, Craig, and Paul Newman among others. The film tells a story about an assasin of an Irish Man Michael Sullivan Sr (Hanks) whose work and personal life collide taking the life of his wife and a child. Taking his surviving son Michael Jr, he goes on the run on a journey of revenge and self discovery. Craig stars as Connor Rooney, the spine-chilling villain of the film.

Layer Cake (2005)



Directed by Matthew Vaughn, Layer Cake stars Craig, Sienna Miller, Tom Hardy, Michael Gambon, George Harris among others. It stars Craig as London-based criminal and successful drug dealer XXXX whose early-retirement plans come to a halt when he is forced to rescue the daughter of a trade magnate by the boss Jimmy Price. At the same time, he must also retrieve ecstasy pills worth two million pounds. This gripping thriller comes with a unexpected plot-twist and Daniel Craig star-making performance also makes this film a cult-classic.

No Time To Die, also starring Rami Malek, Lea Seydoux, Lashana Lynch, Ana de Armas, Christopher Waltz, Naomi Harris, Ralph Fiennes and others, is slated to release on April 6, 2020.

Follow @News18Movies for more