Happy Birthday Daniel Day-Lewis: 5 Most Loved Performances by the Actor

Actor Sir Daniel Michael Blake Day-Lewis turns a year older on April 29. During the 70s and 80s, Daniel Day-Lewis was clearly into theatre and has exhibited remarkable work on stage. In 1971, he first appeared in a film as a child artist and played a minor role in the Oscar-winning film, Gandhi in 1980. He then went on to make history by featuring in films like My Beautiful Laundrette (1985) and A Room with a View (1985).

Daniel Day-Lewis is regarded as a method actor and is known to retain character throughout the shooting of a film. Daniel has been honoured with several accolades for his work including Golden Globes, Screen Actors Guild awards, and BAFTAs. He is the only man to have received three Best Actor Academy Awards. He announced his retirement from acting after the release of Phantom Thread in 2017.

On the occasion of Daniel Day Lewis’ 63rd birthday, let’s look at some of his most remembered performances to-date:

My Left Foot (1989)

Daniel Day-Lewis is Christy Brown, a young Irish chap who suffers from cerebral palsy. Daniel perfectly embodies Brown who goes on to become a well-known author and artist by learning to use his left foot to its utmost capacity. For portraying Brown’s fighter spirit incredibly, Daniel took home his first Oscar.

In the Name of the Father (1993)

Daniel couldn’t say no to collaborate with My Left Foot director, Jim Sheridan. Gerry Conlon played by Daniel was falsely charged with Guilford pub bombing in 1974 but succumbs to the torturous interrogation of the police force. Colonel fights for himself and his family for wrongful imprisonment. The film received a standing ovation and Daniel’s paramount efforts including losing 50 pounds for the role, paid off.

Gangs of New York (2002)

In Martin Scorsese’s violent epic, Daniel essayed the gruesome man referred to as, Bill the Butcher. Bill had an eerie appearance and was a despicable gang leader who was hungry for power and nobody but Daniel could do justice to such a character. The film and Daniel got many Oscar nods for this daring drama.

There Will Be Blood (2007)

Plainview essayed by Daniel is a miner whose moral compass deviates in his quest to make money. Daniel poured doses of cold and demented in correct amounts to expose the audience to Plainview’s helter-skelter personality. Daniel won his second Academy Award for this one.

Lincoln (2012)

The story showcases the time when US President Abraham Lincoln was commander-in-chief during the Civil War. The biopic revolved around the President’s personal and professional life during the integral time. Daniel gave life to the ill-fated and the iconic president. There was no argument over Daniel’s third of three Academy wins.

