Happy Birthday Daniel Radcliffe: 5 Iconic Scenes of Harry Potter From The Fantasy Film Franchise

HAPPY BIRTHDAY DANIEL RADCLIFFE: Daniel Radcliffe, a golden name in cinematic history, rose to fame by essaying the role of wizard Harry Potter in the iconic fantasy film franchise when he was merely 12. Over the years, he has played several versatile roles proving that acting comes naturally to him. Today, the iconic Harry Potter fame is celebrating his 33rd birthday. On this special occasion, here’s taking a quick look back at some of his most iconic moments from the Harry Potter film franchise.

When Harry Potter Meets Hagrid

The introduction of Harry Potter’s character in the first film of the franchise Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone will forever remain one of the most iconic scenes. Not only does Potter discovers he is a wizard, but he is also completely stunned to meet Rubeus Hagrid, the half-human and half-giant man, who is the keeper of keys and the grounds of Hogwarts. Hagrid and Harry Potter’s first exploit in Diagon Alley completely takes viewers to a whole new dimension. Harry Potter Vs Voldemort

The protagonist pitted against the main antagonist He-Who-Must-Not-Be-Named is another iconic scene of Daniel Radcliffe in the Harry Potter franchise. While his friends are putting their lives on the line to destroy all of the Horcruxes, Harry Potter faces the Dark Lord himself in the last scenes of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2. The moment when Voldemort’s Avada Kedavra fails it brings a bright beam of light into the life of all the characters When Harry Potter discovers Snape’s true intentions

The death of Professor Severus Snape is probably one of the most emotional scenes in the entire Harry Potter franchise. Always deemed as an antagonist, Snape tries to do his best to protect Harry in the hindsight. When Harry discovers Snape’s love for his mother Lily and his true intentions, he is already assassinated by the Dark Lord’s Nagini. Harry’s Patronus spell

Harry Potter one of the youngest known wizards to be able to conjure the Patronus spell when sees a Dementor trying to suck his life as he travels back in time with Hermoine. It so happens that Harry believes it was his dad who saved his life by the river, to confirm the same, he time travels with Hermoine only for his hope to be shattered into million pieces. It was Harry himself who steps out of the bush to cast the enchanting spell. The scene is one of the most visibly appealing scenes in the franchise. When Harry Potter frees Dobby

Who can forget the iconic line ‘Dobby is a free elf’? While the elf is known for causing troubles, breaking things, and creating chaos in Harry’s life. He later becomes one of his endearing friends when Harry ticks Lucious to free him from slavery. Dobby swears to protect Harry with his life and that’s how he dies.

