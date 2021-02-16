Happy Birthday Darshan: Here are His Best Movies

Fondly known as the ‘Challenging Star' in Kannada film industry, Darshan Thoogudeep is a massive superstar essaying a wide gamut of roles. The talented actor who has appeared in over 50 movies in his 20-year career continues to entertain his audience with the same undiminished fervour. Donning many hats- as a projectionist, assistant cameraman to being a credible massy-classy actor, producer, distributor- Darshan has enthralled audiences from the very beginning.

Honouring the versatile actor's contribution to the film industry, let's take a look at some of movies that exhibits his stellar performances on the special occasion of his birthday:

Namma Preethiya Ramu

This movie fetched him the Karnataka State Film Award. It is a tragedy and experimental movie that had two directors Sanjay and Vijay. Garnering great reviews, the movie saw Darshan delivering a power-packed performance in the role of a blind man.

Majestic

Right from his debut movie, Darshan was a treat to watch. Commanding the scenes with effortless ease, and spectacular screen presence, the actor captured the innocent youth-turned-underworld don named Daasa's character like a pro.

Krantiveera Sangolli Rayanna

It is a historical movie based on freedom fighter Sangolli - a role extraordinarily portrayed by Darshan. Directed by Naganna, the actor could be seen dominating this period film in every scene exceptionally well.

Sarathi

A highly engrossing entertainer, in this revenge drama Darshan plays the role of an auto-rickshaw driver.

Anatharu

Darshan aka D Boss dished out yet another brilliant performance in this blood-curdling thriller movie. Directed by Kokilasadhu, this heart-warming movie was received well by Darshan's fans.

Boss

Playing a double role in this action film, the D Boss once again proves his fine acting chops. The movie was dubbed in Hindi as Double Boss.

Kurukshetra

Darshan exuded incredible brilliance as Duryodhana in this epic, grand movie amidst an ensemble cast. This garnered a lot of attention as it helmed Kauravas as the protagonists.

Mr Airavata

Delivering a scintillating performance, Darshan sizzled on screen in this film. His portrayal of the role of a police officer was refreshing and commendable.