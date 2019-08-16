Happy Birthday David Dhawan: 7 Comedy Films by the Ace Director You Must Watch

Ace director David Dhawan celebrates his birthday on August 16. He was born in Agartala and later moved to Kanpur as his father was a manager in UCO Bank. Dhawan started off as an editor before moving into direction. His first film as a director was Taaqatwar (1989) starring Sanjay Dutt and Govinda. He specialises in making comedy films and has given the audience some laughter riots with Coolie No.1, Judwaa and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

On the filmmaker's 64th birthday, here's looking at some of his funniest films.

Coolie No. 1 (1995): Starring Govinda, Karisma Kapoor, Shakti Kapoor, Kader Khan and Sadashiv Amrapurkar, it has become a classic in Indian film history and is now considered a cult film. The film sees Shaadiram Gharjode, a matchmaker being humiliated by Hoshiyar Chand (Kader Khan) who tells him that he will only marry his daughters to the richest suitors. Gharjode decides to teach Hoshiyar Chand a lesson and brings a coolie called Raju (Govinda) to Hoshiyar Chand's village pretending to be a rich family. What follows is a roller coaster ride in comedy.

Mr. and Mrs. Khiladi (1997): Starring Akshay Kumar and Juhi Chawla, it was the fifth instalment in the Khiladi series and a far cry from the other films since it explored the genre of comedy. The film saw Akshay Kumar being a lazy young man who believes too much in the words of his uncle, an astrologer. However, when he falls for Juhi Chawla, in the most unusual of places, comedy ensues.

Banarasi Babu (1997): Inspired by William Shakespeare's The Taming of the Shrew and the 1972 Tamil movie Pattikada Pattanama, the film stars Govinda, Ramya, Kader Khan, Shakti Kapoor and Bindu. It follows the journey of a simple man from Banaras, played by Govinda, who goes in search of his runaway bride, who walked out on him since he did not want to leave his mother alone in their village. Despite being a comedy, the film beautifully captured the bond shared between a mother and her child.

Judwaa (1997): Starring Salman Khan in a dual role opposite Karisma Kapoor and Rambha, the film was Dhawan's first collaboration with Khan and became a box office success. As the name suggests, the film was about twin brothers separated at birth and how their life unfolds, quite comically. It was remade into Judwaa 2 starring his son Varun Dhawan.

Hero No. 1 (1997): Another Govinda-Dhawan collaboration, the film also starred Karishma Kapoor and was inspired by Hrishikesh Mukherjee's Bawarchi. The film sees Govinda get into the garb of a cook to impress his prospective in-laws who rejected his proposal of marriage to their daughter because of a misunderstanding between the fathers of the bride and groom, played by Paresh Rawal and Kader Khan respectively.

Biwi No.1 (1999): The film, featuring Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Sushmita Sen, Anil Kapoor, and Tabu in the lead roles became the second highest-grossing Bollywood film at the time of its release. The story traces the life of a housewife, played by Karisma Kapoor, who has to figure out how to get her husband back (Salman Khan), who is having an extra-marital affair with a model (Sushmita Sen). Prem's friend Lakhan (Anil Kapoor) however, helps her get back her husband in the end.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan (1998): The film starred Amitabh Bachchan and Govinda in double roles along with actors Ramya Krishnan, Raveena Tandon and Anupam Kher in supporting roles. The film also had Madhuri Dixit in a special appearance. The film was the first box office hit of Amitabh Bachchan since his comeback to Hindi Cinema after a few years of hiatus. The film was 'inspired' by the 1995 action-comedy Hollywood film Bad Boys.

