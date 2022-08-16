Happy Birthday David Dhawan: Filmmaker's Top 10 Movies with Govinda, Salman Khan and Varun Dhawan

HAPPY BIRTHDAY DAVID DHAWAN: Filmmaker David Dhawan, who is often regarded as the king of comedy movies in Bollywood, is celebrating his birthday today. During the 90s, he collaborated with Govinda multiple times to deliver several blockbusters, thereby carving a niche for himself.

He specialises in making light-hearted action and comedy film that takes viewers on a rollercoaster ride of laughter. Now, on the special occasion of David Dhawan’s birthday, here we have listed down some of his hit movies with superstars Govinda, Salman Khan, and Varun Dhawan that will make for a perfect movie marathon.

Raja Babu

Starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor in the lead roles, Raja Babu revolves around the life of an orphan, adopted by a rich village couple, who falls in love with a city girl. In order to impress her, Raja presents himself as a sophisticated bachelor, but everything turns upside down when the modern girl discovers Raja’s truth. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

This David Dhawan film chronicles the life of two honest police officers Arjun and Pyare (Played by Amitabh Bachchan and Govinda, respectively) who get framed for multiple crimes. Upon investigating the allegations themselves, the officers learn that the crimes were committed by their doppelgangers. Hero No.1

Helmed by David Dhawan, Hero No. 1 is the remake of the Telugu movie Goppinti Alludu. Starring Govinda as the son of a rich industrialist, who falls in love with a student, the plot of the movie highlights how the duo tries to convince their families that their love for each other is true and pure. Haseena Maan Jaayegi

Who can ever forget the notorious bond of the sibling Sonu and Monu (Played by Sanjay Dutt and Govinda, respectively) in Haaseena Maan Jaayegi? Destiny takes a hilarious twist when their father sends the mischievous duo away to make them work, however, the siblings end up falling in love. Judwaa

This action-comedy by David Dhawan stars Salman Khan in dual roles. The plot revolves around the life of twin brothers who get separated at birth, however, a series of confusion erupts when they meet decades later. Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge

Starring Salman Khan and Karisma Kapoor, Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge is a quirky love story of Sapna who is raised by her three uncles. Being constantly annoyed by having three nannies around her entire life, her life changes when she falls in love with Raja. However, in order to marry, Raja has to impress all her uncles. Mujhse Shaadi Karogi

Mujhe Shaadi Karogi stars Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra, and Akshay Kumar in the lead roles. The story outlines a hot-headed man, Sameer’s struggle to impress his lover Rani’s parents. But things go haywire when his roommate Sunny becomes his love rival. Coolie No. 1

Coolie No. 1 is the reboot of David Dhawan’s 1995 movie of the same name. While the original movie starred Govinda and Karisma Kapoor in the lead role, the rebooted one featured Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan. The plot of the movie chronicles the comic mishap that occurs in the life of a rich businessman when a matchmaker exacts revenge by marrying his daughter to a porter. Judwaa 2

Judwaa 2 is the reboot of the 1997 movie of the same name. The new version stars Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandes, and Taapsee Pannu in the lead roles. Main Tera HeroMain Tera Hero stars Varun Dhawan, Illeana D’cruz, and Nargis Fakhri in the lead roles. The plot of the movie is based on the quirky romance of Seenu and Sunaina which becomes a love triangle when a gangster’s daughter falls in love with Seenu.

