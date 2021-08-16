Happy Birthday, David Dhawan: His Top 10 Movies with Govinda, Salman Khan and Varun Dhawan

David Dhawan, the king of the comedy genre back in the 90s, made films that had an immense massy appeal. His hit films largely included Govinda and Salman Khan. Recently, his son Varun has also been part of David’s successful films. On the occasion of David’s birthday, let’s take a look at top 10 movies directed by him which star Govinda, Salman and Varun:

Coolie No. 1

A classic movie of the Govinda-David pair was this comedy filmfrom1995written by Rumi Jaffery and Kader Khan. It was a stupendous success. David remade the film in 2020 with Varun, Paresh Rawal and Sara Ali Khan as leads.

Hero No. 1

Yet another movie of Govinda-David collaboration to reach zenith of popularity was this classic. The film also starred Karisma Kapoor and Paresh Rawal.

Raja Babu

A comic-romantic potboiler that made the entire nation go crazy was this David-Govinda-Karisma movie which also gave iconic phrases like Shanti Kapoor’s ‘Nandu Sabka Bandhu’.

Biwi No. 1

Produced by Vashu Bhagnani, this movie directed by David saw Salman portray a married man involved in an extramarital affair. It also starred Anil Kapoor, Sushmita Sen and Tabu. This became the second highest grossing film of 1999 and won several awards.

Dulhan Hum Ley Jayenge

This Salman-David collab resulted into the fifth highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2000. Headlined by Karisma, Anupam Kher and Paresh Rawal, this romcom was inspired by Bhappi Sonie’s film Ek Phool Char Kante.

Mujhse Shaadi Karogi

Directed by David, this Salman-starrer was a laughathon and was well received by critics and audience alike. It also had Akshay Kumar and Priyanka Chopra in other lead roles.

Judwaa

This 1997 action-comedy was a superhit starring Salman, Karisma, Rambha and shakti Kapoor. It’s music by Anu Malik, along with some of the iconic comedy scenes, assumed cult status over the years. It was inspired by Jacky Chan’s movie Twin Dragons.

Judwaa 2

David remade Judwaa with his son Varun in 2017. This reboot tried to follow the slapstick comedy genre, and could manage to pander to the child in the audience. It had Tapsee Pannu and Jacqueline Fernandez in female lead roles.

Main Tera Hero

David also directed Varun in this rom-com that starred Nargis Fakhri and Ileana D’cruz. Made under Balaji films banner, this movie was a remake of Telugu film Kandireega.

Partner

Directed by David, it was a family entertainer that brought both Salman and Govinda together. This was a blockbuster movie which also starred Katrina Kaif and Lara Dutta. The rom-com and was inspired by American movie Hitch.

