Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Happy Birthday David Guetta: 5 Songs by the famed French DJ One Must Listen to

On David Guetta's birthday, here's looking at 5 of his most famous tracks one must listen to.

Trending Desk

Updated:November 7, 2019, 1:29 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Happy Birthday David Guetta: 5 Songs by the famed French DJ One Must Listen to
Image: Reuters

One of the top DJ's in the world, French Pierre David Guetta, who was born and raised in Paris, released his first album, Just a Little More Love in 2002. Guetta received wider success with the 2009 album One Love and continued with his upward trajectory with the 2011 album Nothing but the Beat.

Born on November 7, 1967, to a family which is also related to French journalist Bernard Guetta and Franco-Italian actress Nathalie Guetta, Guetta began to DJ at the Broad Club in Paris. Initially, he would first play popular tracks, until he suddenly discovered house music, following which there was no looking back for him.

On the French DJ's birthday, here's looking at 5 of his most famous tracks one must listen to.

When Love Takes Over: With vocals by Kelly Rowland, the song from Guetta's fourth studio album One Love is a synthpop, a music which has the synthesiser as the major instrument. It was released on April 21, 2009 by Virgin records and was conceived when Guetta played the instrumental version during one of his shows, and recording artist Kelly Rowland fell in love with it.

Memories: Another Guetta creation featuring American rapper Kid Cudi, it too is from One Love and has Cudi giving his strong vocals over piano-backed beats.

Turn Me On: From the album, Nothing but the Beat, vocals to the son are given by Nicki Minaj. The song was briefly in the promotion of WWE WrestleMania XXVIII.

I Gotta Feeling: The song, produced by Guetta, is the second single from The Black Eyed Peas' fifth album and was nominated for Record of the Year at the 52nd Grammy Awards, going on to win the the Grammy for Best Pop Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals.

Where Them Girls At: Song by Guetta featuring vocals by Flo Rida and Nicki Minaj, it was written by Mike Caren, Jared Cotter, Rida, Guetta, Minaj, Juan and Oscar Silinas, Giorgio Tuinfort and Sandy Vee. A censored version of the song was used in the 2013 animation Descpicable Me 2 as well.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram