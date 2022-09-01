Happy Birthday Deepak Dobriyal: Latest Movies of the Good Luck Jerry Actor

Actor Deepak Dobriyal turns a year older today. He is best known for playing supporting characters and comic reliefs in films such as Tanu Weds Manu and recently starred in Good Luck Jerry (2022). Dobriyal started out as a theatre actor in 1994 under Arvind Gaur, an eminent theatre director. His movie career began with Maqbool (2003) by Vishal Bhardwaj and he has since acted in over 30 films till date. Below, we look at some of his other recent films.

Aafat-e-Ishq (2022)

In this black comedy film directed by Indrajit Nattoji, Deepak Dobriyal plays Vikram Kamal, a detective who investigates the mysterious deaths of those who fall in love with Lallo (Neha Sharma). Lallo, who is accompanied by a friendly ghost named Atmaram (Namit Das), believes she is cursed after reading a fabled book. Angrezi Medium (2020)

Homi Adajania’s sequel to Hindi Medium sees Dobriyal as Gopi Bansal, Champak Bansal’s (Irrfan Khan) half-brother and a sweet-shop owner in Rajasthan. Gopi helps Champak in his effort to ensure that the latter’s daughter, Tarika (Radhika Madan), gets admission to a college in London. Har Kisse Ke Hisse: Kaamyaab (2018)

The Hardik Mehta-directed feature is about a fictional retired Bollywood side actor named Sudheer (Sanjay Mishra), who stopped after working in 499 films. Dobriyal plays a producer who offers Sudheer a part in his 500th film; a round figure record which Sudheer believes will be a significant accomplishment, but life has something else in store for him. Laal Kaptaan (2019)

Director Navdeep Singh’s epic revenge drama sees Saif Ali Khan play an 18th century Naga monk known only as the Gossain. He sets out on a quest to find and kill the Rohilla leader Rehmat Khan (Manav Vij), with whom he shares a dark past. Deepak Dobriyal plays a ruthless tracker looking for the Gossain. Baba (2019)

In this critically acclaimed Marathi drama directed by Raj Gupta, Deepak Dobriyal and Nandita Dhuri play a deaf and mute couple named Madhav and Anandi, who adopt a boy child having no such disabilities. Their life is turned upside down when the child’s biological parents demand him back.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here