Happy Birthday, Deepak Dobriyal: Top 5 Performances of the Versatile Actor

Deepak Dobriyal is celebrating his birthday today. Counted among the most underrated actors in Bollywood, Deepak is usually found playing comic roles with a twist. The actor has managed to entertain his fans with his witty tactics and quirky dialogues. As a supporting actor, he has taken the spotlight and turned it into a golden opportunity. The actor is spotted playing versatile and important characters in films like Maqbool, Lucknow Central, Kaalakaandi, to name a few.

Some of Deepak’s performances have outshined the overall impact of a film and overshadowed the performances of the other members of the star cast. Today, we list a few of his best that managed to etch a place in the hearts of the viewers:

Omkara (2006)

One of the earlier works of Deepak wherein he played a prominent role. He essayed the character of Rajan ‘Rajju’ Tiwari in the Vishal Bhardwaj directorial. The crime drama adapted from Shakespeare’s Othello, also featured Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, and Konkona Sen Sharma in the main roles.

Deepak’s performance was praised by critics and fans and he also received Filmfare Award for Special Performance.

Tanu Weds Manu (2011)

Deepak’s next memorable stint came with the film Tanu Weds Manu. His name has remained closely associated with the franchise and the actor well deserves the credit. Tanu Weds Manu had stellar performances by R Madhavan, Kangana Ranaut as well as Jimmy Sheirgill. But it was Deepak who wowed the audience playing the role of Pappi.

Despite portraying the side-kick of the protagonist, he garnered much attention and immense praise. The actor won the Producers Guild Film Awards for Best Actor in a Comic Role and was nominated for the IIFA Award for Best Performance in a Comic Role.

Dabangg 2 (2012)

The well-known cop drama was headlined by Salman Khan and was directed by Arbaaz Khan. The super hit film saw Deepak play the role of Genda. His character is the younger brother of the don who is at war with Salman’s Chulbul Pandey.

Genda is supremely hyper and is determined to marry the love of his life who shows no interest in him due to his criminal background. Deepak steals the show with his comical feature and unusual antics.

Tanu Weds Manu Returns (2015)

Tanu Weds Manu Returns was a laugh riot and we have Deepak to thank, who made everyone chuckle so hard. Each of the actors in the cast impressed with their wonderful performances. However, it was Deepak’s Pappi that emerged as the most indispensable element in the franchise.

Playing the confidant to a shy Madhavan, Deepak made the most of his limited screen appearance. He won the Best Performance in a Comic Role IIFA Award, Producers Guild Film Award for Best Actor in a Comic Role, Best Supporting Actor Star Screen Award and Times of India Film Awards for Best Actor in a Comic Role.

Angrezi Medium (2020)

In the prequel, Hindi Medium, Deepak played the role of a patriarch from an impoverished family. Alongside Irrfan, Deepak impressed with his earnest performance and gave his fans a chance to see his range. He earned many nominations including Filfar and IIFA in the Best Supporting Actor category.

For the sequel, Deepak portrayed the role of Gopi Bansal, brother of Irrfan’s character. His camaraderie with the lead was much appreciated by fans and so was his natural comic timing.

