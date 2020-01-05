Happy Birthday Deepika Padukone: 5 Most Adorable Interactions of Deep-Veer on Social Media

Deepika Padukone celebrates her birthday on Sunday, January 5. Seems like this birthday is going to be a working one for Deepika as the actress is busy promoting her upcoming film Chhapaak. The Meghna Gulzar directorial is slated to release on January 10.

The Om Shanti Om actress often reacts to her actor-husband Ranveer Singh’s posts on social media platforms. The star couple drops mushy comments for each other’s posts every now and then.

On the occasion of Deepika Padukone’s birthday, here are five cute interactions between Deep-Veer:

Christmas gets merrier

For Christmas 2019, Ranveer Singh shared an adorable picture of the two on Instagram. He captioned it, “All I want for Christmas”. Deepika wrote a cute comment replying to her husband. “Two peas in a pod…” She wrote with a heart emoji.

Killer looks

Recently, the Cocktail actress chopped her hair and got them highlighted. After seeing her in an all-new avatar, Ranveer went week on his knees and wrote,

“Maar doh mujhe” (Kill me, please!).

Too hot to handle

In this photo of the Band Baaja Baaraat actor, Deepika couldn’t help but melt. She wrote, “Stop it!!!” along with love emoticons.

Monday blues

Ranveer Singh looked dapper in a finely tailored blue tuxedo. He captioned it, “Monday Blues?” Deepika didn’t shy away from PDA and commented, “Ufff!!!Never!!!” along with heart-eyed emojis.

Painted red

In this stunning picture, Deepika Padukone explained the meaning of the colour red. She wrote, “RED- is the color that makes people hungry. Red also instantly attracts attention,makes people excited,energetic and increases heart rate! All of the things I’m going for today!”

As a reply to this, Ranveer Singh said, "Yes! All of the above are happening to me right now."

