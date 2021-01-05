Happy Birthday Deepika Padukone: Here's a Playlist of Her Hit Tracks in Bollywood Films

One of the leading actresses in Bollywood, Deepika Padukone, who turns 35 this year, began her journey in the world of cinema with Kannada film, Aishwarya. She has completed fourteen years in the industry. She has entertained audiences in crowd-pleasing fares such as Om Shanti Om, Chennai Express, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and period films Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat among others. Bollywood films are famous for their songs. Deepika Padukone’s films are no exceptions. Mentioned below are five hit songs from her work.

Main Agar Kahoon (2007)

Directed by Farah Khan, Om Shanti Om was one of the biggest hits of 2007. Deepika starred alongside Shah Rukh Khan, Arjun Rampal and Shreyas Talpade in this tale of doomed romance and rebirth. The song composed by Vishal-Shekhar was performed by Sonu Nigam and Shreya Ghosal. The lyrics were penned by Javed Akhtar.

Tumhi Ho Bandhu (2012)

Composed by Pritam, this song from the actress’s 2012 successful film Cocktail, in which she shared the screen with Saif Ali Khan and Diana Penty, became a chartbuster. Kavita Seth and Neeraj Shridhar lend their voices to the peppy lyrics written by Irshad Kamil.

Badtameez Dil (2013)

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, directed by Ayan Mukerji, was one of the highest-grossing Bollywood films of 2013. The romantic comedy-drama had several hit songs composed by Pritam that played on repeat at nightclubs across India. The song was written by Amitabh Bhattacharya and performed by Benny Dayal and Shefali Alvares.

Nagada Sang Dhol (2013)

Deepika’s performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, a lavish Indian adaptation of William Shakespeare’s play Romeo and Juliet, received praise internationally. The songs of this film, composed by Bhansali, also became quite popular. Nagada Sang Dhol, written by Siddharth–Garima and performed by Shreya Ghoshal and Osman Mir, became catchy owing to its Rajasthani tribal flavour.

Ghoomar (2018)

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s epic period drama Padmaavat continued the Rajasthani folk music flavour with the well-received and popular song Ghoomar. Shreya Ghosal and Swaroop Khan performed the song from lyrics written by A.M. Turaz.