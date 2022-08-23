Happy Birthday, Dhananjaya: From Theatre To Big Screen,  A Look At Actor’s Journey

Popular Sandalwood actor Dhananjaya turns one year older today. On his 36th birthday, fans flocked to social media to shower the actor with love and blessings. Before joining theatre, Dhananjaya pursued engineering and was working in Infosys. He was part of the organisation for a year and left his job to feature in a Kannada short film, Jayanagar 4th Block, which was a hit. He started his acting career in the Kannada film industry back in 2013.

Dhananjaya made his acting debut with the Sandalwood film titled Director’s Special. The film was a black comedy, which was directed by Guruprasad. For his performance in the film, he went on to bag multiple Best Debut awards. However, after Director’s Special, seven back-to-back films of the actor tanked at the box office.

After five years, in 2018, he was seen playing the role of an antagonist in Shivarajkumar’s Tagaru. The film was a massive success and Dhananjaya’s character, Daali, became extremely popular among the masses. Fans still lovingly call him Daali Dhananjaya. After the success of Tagaru, there was no looking back for Dhananjaya as an actor.

This year, the actor will not be celebrating his birthday in the memory of Puneeth Rajkumar. Dhananjaya took to social media and shared a video, in which he informed his fans that he will not be celebrating his birthday this year. He also said that he will not be in Bangalore on August 23. In the video, he is heard saying, “Hello to all my fans and loved ones. It will be very fun as my birthday is in a few days. Will you start the celebration much earlier on my birthday? Have you conducted the blood donation camp, eye donation registration camp in Bengaluru, in different places including Belgaum. I also want to celebrate my birthday with you. I wasn’t able to celebrate because of Corona for the last two years. It was not possible. Even I am not in a situation to celebrate my birthday this year. Neither I am in the country. Because it is not even a year since Appu left. No one including Shivanna has celebrated his birthday. So, this year too there will be no birthday celebration. I’m sorry. Let’s celebrate the birthday together next year.”

