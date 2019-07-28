Take the pledge to vote

Happy Birthday Dhanush: 5 Movies by the Raanjhanaa Actor You Shouldn't Miss

Dhanush, who is recognised in Bollywood for his roles in the films Raanjhanaa and Shamitabh, turns a year older today.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 28, 2019, 8:54 AM IST
Happy Birthday Dhanush: 5 Movies by the Raanjhanaa Actor You Shouldn't Miss
A file photo of actor Dhanush.
South superstar Dhanush, who is recognised in Bollywood for his roles in the films Raanjhanaa and Shamitabh, is ushering in his 36th birthday on July 28. Besides being loved for his incredible acting, the Tamil actor is also appreciated for his singing skills as well and has popular numbers like Why this Kolaveri Di? and Maari Gethu to his name.

Dhanush has also won several accolades, like the National award for Visaranai and Filmfare awards for his acting. He is also a terrific dancer, the viral song Rowdy Baby from Maari 2 is proof.

His first international film The Extraordinary Journey Of The Fakir released in June in India and multiple other countries including the US, Canada, UK, Singapore and Malaysia. As the Shamitabh actor turns a year older, here is a list of south Indian movies by the actor that you need to see:

Kadhal Kondein: After making his debut in Thulluvadho llamai, Dhanush opted for a dark and disturbing role in his second film. This film mostly revolves around the story of mentally-disturbed Vinod played by Dhanush, who comes to city for his education. The romantic-thriller Kadhal Kondein went on to become a profitable venture at the box office.

Aadukalam: One of the landmark films in Tamil cinema, Aadukalam was a rural based drama which depicted the rooster fighting culture in Madurai. This movie is considered as one of the Dhanush's best performances. Released in 2011, Aadukalam won six National awards.

Mayakkam Enna: Mayakkam Enna is based on the story of Karthik, who is a passionate photographer struggling to get a break. Even though the movie is a bit stretched, it is worth a watch. Mayakkam Enna also received mixed reviews from both critics and audiences.

Maryan: Released way back in 2013, Maryan is partially inspired by a true story. Helmed by Bharat Bala, the movie portrays an emotional love story between Maryan and Malar. Along with this, the music for the film was composed by AR Rahman.

Maari: The 2015 Tamil-language action comedy film stars Dhanush as the titular character, a local thug who rose to prominence after killing a rival miscreant. The film, which also starred Kajal Aggarwal in a pivotal role, was so popular that it led to a sequel Maari 2 in 2018.

