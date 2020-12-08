Happy Birthday Dharmendra: Here are Some Evergreen Songs of the Actor

Actor and politician Dharmendra turns 85 on December 8. Lovingly called as “the He-Man” of Bollywood for his macho on-screen image, he started his career after winning a talent competition organised by entertainment magazine, Filmfare. His career has been going strong for over 6 decades and he still remains one of the most influential actors of his time.

Dharmendra made his debut in 1960 with Dil Bhi Tera, Hum Bhi Tere. After this, he gradually curated the image of a powerful man, a daring hero, and a romantic star. He has worked in a variety of roles in films like Bandini (1963), Phool aur Patthar (1966) and Satyakam (1969). The He-man continued to be a star in the 1970s with Guddi (1971), Seeta Aur Geeta (1972), and of course the biggest hit of them all, Sholay (1975).

Dharmendra continues to make film appearances even today. Though he was famous for his action-star image, he was never bottled to just one type of character with his many roles in comedy and romance as well. On his birthday, let’s revisit some of his best songs to celebrate what a diverse actor Dharam Paaji is.

Main Jat Yamla Pagla Deewana- 1975

The perfect song to personify his goofy yet action hero image is this song from Pratigya. Voiced by Mohammad Rafi, this peppy number is fun and energetic with Dharmendra’s effervescent performance.

Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas- 1973

This song continues to be a romantic anthem even today. From the film Blackmail, the song is sung by Kishore Kumar. We see a soft side of the action hero in this song.

Sa Re Ga Ma- 1975

From the comedy hit Chupke Chupke, the song has Jai and Veeru in their funniest avatar. Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra’s comedic timing and their chemistry in this Kishore Kumar-Md Rafi song is exceptional.

Koi Haseena Jab Rooth Jati Hai- 1975

When people talk of Sholay songs, they often think of Yeh Dosti Hum Nahi Todenge. However, this peppy love-hate banter song is equally memorable.

Jhilmil Sitaron ka Aangan- 1970

From the film Anand Ashram, this soulful and melodious number is voiced by Asha Bhosle and Kishore Kumar.