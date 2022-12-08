Happy Birthday, Dharmendra: The He-Man of Bollywood Who Lives Life King Size

Dharmendra is celebrating his 87th birthday today. Life is unpredictable and you have to live it king-size. Well, this has been the hallmark of Legendary Dharmendra. For some, he is an action hero, others see him as a romantic actor. For the rest, he will always remain the carefree Viru from Sholay. Keep reading this space to know more about the Garam Dharam of the Hindi film industry who was born in a Jat Sikh family in Punjab on December 8, 1935.

Dharmendra always dreamed of becoming an actor and it was his mother Satwant Kaur with whom he shared his ambition. During one of the conversations, his mother suggested that he should write a request letter to act in films. Dharmendra accepted this suggestion and this proved to be a turning point in his career. He sent an application to Filmfare’s new talent hunt with his pictures. As fate had it, he won the competition and came to Mumbai from Punjab looking for work opportunities.

In his struggling days as an artist, he became friends with Manoj Kumar. Both didn’t know that they were destined to become the most revered actors in the film industry. Dharmendra soon got the lead role in the film Jitne Door Utne Paas. However, the Chupke Chupke actor didn’t know that he was going to face disappointment.

As fate would have it, Jitne Door Utne Paas was never completed due to some reasons. A poster from this film showing Dharmendra and Kalpana Mohan looking at each other is still available on the Internet.

. @aapkadharam and Kalpana in a still from unreleased movie from the 60s..Jitne Door Utne Paas. pic.twitter.com/xuuGHnOeWT— CinemaRare (@CinemaRareIN) April 4, 2018

Dharmendra was saddened by this development but soon he embarked on his career in the Hindi film industry with Arjun Hingorani’s Dil Bhi Tera Hum Bhi Tere. He left the audience bowled over with his exemplary acting performance. He has got the opportunity to work with some of the most known faces like Balraj Sahni, Tun Tun and others.

With the success of this film, there was no turning back for the He-Man of Bollywood (Dharmendra is popularly known by this name). He went on to receive accolades for his acting in films like Yaadon Ki Baaraat, Mera Gaon Mera Desh and other projects.

