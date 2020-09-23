Happy birthday Dhruv Vikram: A Look at His Best Moments with Father Chiyaan Vikram

Dhruv Vikram is an actor who predominantly works in Tamil cinema. He is born to superstar Chiyaan Vikram, who is one of the most revered actors in Kollywood. Dhruv made his debut in the 2019 film Adithya Varma. It was the Tamil remake of Sandeep Vanga Reddy’s Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy, headlined by Vijay Deverakonda. Dhruv was paired opposite actress Banita Sandhu in Adithya Varma. His performance was praised by critics and appreciated by viewers. Dhruv has also helmed a short film titled Goodnight Charlie, which can be viewed on YouTube.

He will co-star with his father in Kartik Subbaraj’s next. The film is tentatively titled, Chiyaan 60 to honour Vikram’s 60th film of his career.

On the occasion of Dhruv’s birthday on September 23, let’s look at some of the most precious moments of the actor with his father.

Dhruv shared an appreciation post for his father. He penned a lengthy note of tribute to express his reverence and love for his father for being with him all the way along his journey. Dhruv shared a series of pictures which had the behind-the-scenes of the duo on the sets of Adithya Varma.

“Your vision put me here today. And I promise to work toward making our dreams come true. I know I can never be the legend that you are, but I say that with so much pride (sic.),” wrote Dhruv.

Vikram shared a selfie with his son in 2017. The image captures the bond of the father and son. Sharing the photo, Vikram called Dhruv a polar star and added the hashtag #chiyaanupgrade.

The amazing photo has the father and son strike a pose while twinning in black. Dhruv matches Vikram in matching t-shirt, jeans and shoes.

Dhruv stands next to his dad in a checked shirt and trousers. Vikram is seen seated in a chair as he looks at the camera for a click.

Another gem of a picture which has Dhruv and Vikram colour co-ordinating their outfits. The father son duo twin in denims and smile as seen in the picture.

Happy Birthday Dhruv Vikram!