Happy birthday Dhruv Vikram: A Look at His Best Moments with Father Chiyaan Vikram

Dhruv Vikram is an actor who predominantly works in Tamil cinema. He is born to superstar Chiyaan Vikram, who is one of the most revered actors in Kollywood. Dhruv made his debut in the 2019 film Adithya Varma. It was the Tamil remake of Sandeep Vanga Reddy’s Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy, headlined by Vijay Deverakonda. Dhruv was paired opposite actress Banita Sandhu in Adithya Varma. His performance was praised by critics and appreciated by viewers. Dhruv has also helmed a short film titled Goodnight Charlie, which can be viewed on YouTube.
He will co-star with his father in Kartik Subbaraj’s next. The film is tentatively titled, Chiyaan 60 to honour Vikram’s 60th film of his career.
On the occasion of Dhruv’s birthday on September 23, let’s look at some of the most precious moments of the actor with his father.
Dhruv shared an appreciation post for his father. He penned a lengthy note of tribute to express his reverence and love for his father for being with him all the way along his journey. Dhruv shared a series of pictures which had the behind-the-scenes of the duo on the sets of Adithya Varma.
“Your vision put me here today. And I promise to work toward making our dreams come true. I know I can never be the legend that you are, but I say that with so much pride (sic.),” wrote Dhruv.
View this post on Instagram
If I’m able to address over a million people today, it is only because of one man’s tireless work and grit toward making this film against all odds. Even when I was losing hope and sight of a bigger picture, he took it upon himself to show me the way, to show me that life will make you doubt yourself, It will push you to the edge of giving up, but anything is possible if you decide to work forward and never look back. Adithya Varma was all you Dad. It may have been a remake but I know it will remain the film that’s closest to my heart because through this process, I got to learn the craft from someone who’s work I’d been a fan of for as long as I can remember. And that was you. Adithya was a mere concept in your brain that you brought to life for me. Your vision put me here today. And I promise to work toward making our dreams come true. I know I can never be the legend that you are, but I say that with so much pride. Thank you for AV. And @the_real_chiyaan and I thank you all again for a million
Vikram shared a selfie with his son in 2017. The image captures the bond of the father and son. Sharing the photo, Vikram called Dhruv a polar star and added the hashtag #chiyaanupgrade.
The amazing photo has the father and son strike a pose while twinning in black. Dhruv matches Vikram in matching t-shirt, jeans and shoes.
View this post on Instagram
Dhruv stands next to his dad in a checked shirt and trousers. Vikram is seen seated in a chair as he looks at the camera for a click.
View this post on Instagram
Another gem of a picture which has Dhruv and Vikram colour co-ordinating their outfits. The father son duo twin in denims and smile as seen in the picture.
Happy Birthday Dhruv Vikram!