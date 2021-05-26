Happy Birthday Dilip Joshi: Check Out the Most Expensive Things Owned by TMKOC Star

The leading star of the television comedy show, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC), Dilip Joshi, turned 53 on Wednesday. Dilip has been entertaining his audience since the 90s, however, with TMKOC, he became a household name. The show has been running on Sab TV since 2008 and it has now been reported that Dilip is the highest-paid actor among his fellow cast members of TMKOC. According to reports, the actor receives Rs 1.5 lakh per episode. Dilip is also a collector of luxury cars and has Audi Q7 under his collection of automobiles, according to a report by autobizz.

Worth Rs 80 lakh, Dilip owns a black Audi Q-7. The car is powered by a 3 litre 6 cylinder petrol and diesel engine which produces 248 bhp and 600 Nm of torque with an automatic gearbox. Audi Q7 is considered one of the best SUVs by German automobile maker. Dilip’s Toyota Innova is another comfortable SUV that is priced at Rs 14 lakh.

Besides investing in luxury automobiles, Dilip is also seen travelling occasionally. The actor’s Instagram handle gives us a glimpse into his daily life. Taking a stroll in the streets of Florence, Dilip was seen spending his summer vacation in pre-covid times. The actor had mentioned in his post that he is looking forward to taking such vacations.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dilip Joshi (@maakasamdilipjoshi)

Seen here at a Harry Potter theme park in England, Dilip is channelling his inner Potterhead. The post was shared last year amidst the coronavirus lockdown as Dilip wished to escape the pandemic and vanish into the world of magic.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dilip Joshi (@maakasamdilipjoshi)

TMKOC reached a milestone last year after it completed 3,000 episodes. Dilip plays the role of businessman Jethalal Gada in the show.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here