Happy Birthday Diljit Dosanjh: Watch Unmissable Songs of the Punjabi Munda

Diljit Dosanjh is not just a name, it is an emotion — an emotion that is ruling the hearts of many people, an emotion that is the life and blood of Punjabi music. Born in Dosanjh Kalan, Jalandhar, Punjab, this astounding singer has come up a long way. From performing at local gurudwaras to being one of the popular singers in Punjabi and Hindi film industry, Diljit has established himself as a brand. As this urban pendu turns 38 today, let’s have a look at some of the hit songs by him.

MAIN FAN BHAGAT SINGH DA

Diljit gave a heartfelt tribute to the greatest freedom fighter of India, Bhagat Singh in this song. Listen to the story of the legendary freedom fighter in this song with lyrics by Ikka and music by JSL Singh.

PANGA

Collaborations of Honey Singh and Diljit have always compelled us to grooved with full swing. This song from the album The Next Level was a raging hit at the time of its release.

THIS SINGH IS SO STYLISH

A combination of DJ Intense beats and Diljit’s voice is what exactly you need to feel refreshed. Check out this invigorating song with Diljit ticking all the boxes right from coolest attire to stylish accessories.

LAEMBADGINI

No wedding can ever be complete without this song. Starring actress Simran Kaur Hundal , our beloved Diljit paaji has sung this song with full enthusiasm and energy. His voice takes the vibe of this song to another level.

RADIO

This song is from the album Back To Basics. It is a perfect song for all the Bhangra lovers out there.

RANGROOT

Released in 2014, Punjab 1984 was based on period of turmoil and terrorism in the north Indian state of Punjab in the 1980s.

Song Rangroot perfectly captures the mind of a young man Shivjeet Singh Mann.

