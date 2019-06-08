Happy Birthday Dimple Kapadia: Lesser-known Facts About the Bollywood Actress

Known as one of the finest actresses of Bollywood, Dimple Kapadia has been gifted with a lot of talent. The actress made her Bollywood debut with Bobby, which turned out to be a massive hit, she will be next seen in Christopher Nolan’s Tenet. On June 8, as the actress is turning 63, we have a look back at the life of Bollywood’s gem, who had her own charisma and beauty despite being the wife of superstar Rajesh Khanna. The actress managed to create a niche for herself, and quit Bollywood when the family became more important to her.

These facts about Dimple Kapadia are sure to stay with you and love her more for the charming lady she is:

-The actress made her Bollywood debut at the age of 16 with Bobby, where she played the lead opposite Rishi Kapoor. However, despite being a debutant, the actress managed to earn laurels for her performance, including a few awards.

-She was discovered by Raj Kapoor, who introduced her in Bobby.

-Dimple Kapadia was dating Rishi Kapoor while shooting for the movie Bobby, however, the duo had a breakup. She got married to legendary actor Rajesh Khanna before the release of her debut movie.

-Dimple was just 16 when she got married to Rajesh Khanna, an actor who was 15 years older to her. While Rajesh Khanna used to call her Dimpy, Dimple used to fondly call him Kaka.

-Her hands were kept out of the frame when she was shooting for Bobby as Dimple had applied Mehendi (henna) on them.

-While her first movie was a super hit on box office, she couldn’t work in movies after her marriage due to Rajesh Khanna’s denial. However, she decided to separate from the actor after 11 years and began her acting career again. She came back to movies with 1985’s Sagar.

-Her brief topless scene in the movie Saagar invited a lot of controversies at that time.

-A new affair blossomed with Dimple Kapadia’s Manzil Manzil in 1985. Dimple and Sunny Deol dated for almost 11 years and it did not stay as a secret to anyone. While Twinkle and Rinki called Sunny ‘Chhote Papa’, the Gaddar actor decided to choose his family over the affair.

-While Dimple separated from Rajesh Khanna after 11 years of marriage, both Dimple and Rajesh didn’t marry anyone else. In an interview later in his life, Kaka also accepted that he loves his wife a lot.

-Dimple Kapadia also won the National Award under best actress category for the portrayal of her role in Rudaali in 1993.

Follow @News18Movies for more