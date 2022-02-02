Happy Birthday Dinesh Lal Yadav 'Nirahua': Watch Top 5 Songs of the Bhojpuri Superstar

Bhojpuri star Dinesh Lal Yadav, popularly known as Nirahua, is an actor, musician, producer, television host, and politician. In 2007, he made his acting debut in the Bhojpuri film “Chalat Musafir Moh Liyo Re," but it was in the 2008 hit “Nirahua Rikshawala" where he earned his first major starring role. On his 43rd birthday, here’s a look at some of the actor’s most popular songs.

Nayi Jhulani Ke Chhaiyan (Nirahua Hindustani) - 2014

Nayi Jhulani Ke Chhaiyan’s lyrics were written by Pyare Lal Yadav, with music by Rajesh Rajneesh. Kalpana and Nirahua sang this song from the movie Nirahua Hindustani. On YouTube, this song has more than 65 millions of views.

Pativarta Mehariya Chahi (Aashik Aawara) - 2016

Nirahua, Amrapali Dubey, and Kajal Raghwani feature in Satish Jain’s Bhojpuri film Aashik Aawara. Because of its deep and expressive appeal, Rajesh Rajneesh’s song became immensely popular. Kalpana and the actor himself performed this song together.

Katore Katore (Sipahi) - 2017

The hit romance song Katore Katore is a visual feast that would appeal to Nirahua fans. The collaboration between Nirahua and Aamrapali Dubey sparked a lot of interest since they both romanced passionately on the track Katore Katore. Vocals for the song were Khesari Lal Yadav and Priyanka Singh.

Gori Tohar Kamar Lachkauwa (Nirahua Chalal London) - 2019

Nirahua and Indu Sonali sang this Bhojpuri song from the Chandra Pant directed film ‘Nirahua Chalal London. The talented performers Nirahua and Aamrapali Dubey’s blazing chemistry in the lively song was choreographed by Kabiraj Gahatraj, Ramji Lamichane, and Sanjay Korve.

Love Dahej (Love Dahej) - 2019

The title song of the film Love Dahej, which again featured Nirahua and Amrapali Dubey, was a chartbuster.

Fans adored Dinesh and Aamrapali’s amorous chemistry.

