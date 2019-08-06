Happy Birthday Dipika Kakar Ibrahim: 7 Times the Actress Showed Up Her Romantic Side on Instagram

TV actress Dipika Kakar Ibrahim, who won the last season of Bigg Boss, is celebrating her 32nd birthday today (August 6). The Pune-born actress earned her name and fame with the TV show Sasural Simar Ka, where she played the lead role of Simar. Dipika met Shoaib Ibrahim on the sets on the show, and the duo got married in February 2018. She also won the last season of Bigg Boss 12.

The actress is celebrating the day with joy and happiness in the presence of her family. However, the actress not only has a bundle of talent, but is also a romantic person in real life. Here’s a look at some of her most romantic posts, which will definitely make you miss your loved one:

1. Friends Before Lovers

On Friendship Day, August 4, Dipika took to Instagram to share an adorable post with husband Shoaib Ibrahim. Calling him her ‘partner in all my madness and masti’, Dipika mentioned Shoaib to be her best-friend.

2. Gupshup and fun

On July 23, Dipika shared cute picture with hubby. In the picture, Dipika, dressed in a yellow suit, can be seen having a love-filled and fun conversation with Shoaib. Thanking the hubby for patiently listening to her endless talks, Dipika shared the picture on Instagram.

3.On Birthday, With Love

Celebrating Shoaib’s birthday on June 20, Dipika shared a picture where she can be seen hugging the birthday boy in an adorable way. The actress called him ‘the reason of my life.’

4. Sweet Surprises

Celebrating the initial years of their marriage, Dipika and Shoaib often make each other feel special with unexpected surprises. Recently, while the actress was shooting was Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum, Shoaib paid her a surprise visit and made her day.

5. One word for thousand words

Sharing glimpses from their Rajasthan trip, Dipika shared a picture sitting with husband Shoaib on sand-dunes. The picture looked absolutely adorable, with Shoaib lying down on Dipika’s lap.

6. The sunshine and flower

Dipika’s love for Shoaib is never-ending and the same is visible in her posts. Sharing a picture in March, Dipika thanked Shoaib for accepting her as his flower and becoming her sunshine.

7. Sharing a year of togetherness

Dipika and Shoaib celebrated their first anniversary on February 22, and the actress shared an adorable post for celebrating a year of being Mrs Dipika Shoaib Ibrahim.

