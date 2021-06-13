Happy Birthday Disha Patani: Revisting Her Audition Tape From Ten Years Ago

Bollywood actress Disha Patani turned 29 on Sunday, June 13. The actress, who has been a part of hit films like Radhe, Bharat and Malang, started out with commercials. The actress had appeared in many advertisements throughout the years, promoting products like ice-cream, chocolate cosmetics etc.

Recently, a throwback video of Disha auditioning as a 19 year-old resurfaced on social media. In the video, the actress can be seen holding a white-board with her name, height and age. Disha can also be seen showing her side profiles before launching into the scene.

Disha recently mesmerised her fans by sharing a stunning picture from the beach. The actress flaunted her tanned body in a neon pink bikini while she chilled on the beach.

Disha made her film debut in the 2015 Telugu film Loafer with Varun Tej. She made her Bollywood debut with the 2016 film MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, opposite Sushant Singh Rajput. Kiara Advani was also part of the film. The actress has since then appeared in the Baaghi franchise, Malang, Bharat among others.

She was last seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai with Salman Khan. The film also starred Jackie Shroff and Randeep Hooda in pivotal roles. She also has Ek Villain 2 and KTina in the pipeline.

