Happy Birthday, Divya Dutta: National Award Winner’s Most Memorable Performances

Divya Dutta turns a year older on September 25. The diva born in Punjab’s Ludhiana has appeared in Hindi, English, Punjabi and Malayalam cinema. The versatile actress has worked in a variety of mediums including films, short movies, TV serials and web shows. She had recently won the Best Supporting Actress award in the Filmfare OTT Awards for her work in a web show named Special OPS. Divya had essayed the role of Sadia Qureshi in the series. She made her debut in the Hindi movie industry with a film titled Ishq Mein Jeena Ishq Mein Marna in 1994.

On the occasion of her birthday, here is a look at some of the films that left the audience blown away by her performance:

BHAAG MILKHA BHAAG

The movie is a biopic based on the life of legendary athlete Milkha Singh. The titular role in the film was played by Farhan Akhtar, while Divya played the role of late Singh’s elder sister Isri Kaur. The Hindi movie directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra went on to win the National Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment.

DELHI 6

The 2009 film directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra had Divya play the role of a woman named ‘Jalebi.’ She was particularly lauded for playing the role with a lot of authenticity. Her character as a woman from low caste who fights for equality in her own way is worth appreciating.

IRADA

Divya bagged the 65th National Film Award for the Best Supporting Actress in the 2017 film. In the movie, she played the role of a mistress to the Chief Minister played by Sharad Kelkar. The thriller movie was directed by Aparnaa Singh.

VEER-ZAARA

In the highly emotional film, Divya plays the role of Shabbo aka Shabana Ibrahim. Her character is that of a maid and a close friend to the female lead played by Preity Zinta. The 2004 hindi film directed by Late Yash Johar went on to win the National Film Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment.

WELCOME TO SAJJANPUR

The 2008 Shyam Benegal Hindi comedy movie saw Divya play the role of Vindhya who eventually gets married to the male lead of the film played by Shreyas Talpade.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here