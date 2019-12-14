Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Happy Birthday Divyanka Tripathi: Pictures that Prove Her Instagram Game is On Point

The star of shows like Ye Hai Mohabbatein and Banoo Main Teri Dulhan, Divyanka Tripathi turns 35 today.

Trending Desk

Updated:December 14, 2019, 11:39 AM IST
Happy Birthday Divyanka Tripathi: Pictures that Prove Her Instagram Game is On Point
Image: Instagram

Ye Hai Mohabbatein actress Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya also known as Dr. Ishita Bhalla or Ishi maa, is celebrating her 35th birthday on December 14. On her special day, wishes have already started pouring in from her fans.

Divyanka rose to fame with Banoo Main Teri Dulhann, in which she played a double role. Recently, she attended the Cardiff International Film Festival with husband and actor Vivek Dahiya. While Divyanka was on the jury, Vivek hosted the event.

Divyanka has also received a lot of appreciation for her role in the web show Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala opposite Rajeev Khandelwal.

On Divyanka's birthday, let us have a look at her best Instagram pictures:

1. Sun-kissed

Divyanka looks gorgeous as always in this sun-kissed picture. This picture is from her mini vacation with husband Vivek.

View this post on Instagram

Sun kissed ☀️

A post shared by Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya (@divyankatripathidahiya) on

2. Fairy Princess

In this white off-shoulder ball gown, Divyanka looks like a princess. This picture is from the Cardiff International Film Festival, where she was invited as a jury.

3. Boss Lady

Divyanka looked drop-dead gorgeous in this formal look.

4. The Diva

Divyanka looked mesmerizing in this shimmery gown by ace designer Manish Malhotra. She posted this picture along with a caption and it reads, "Divas can't be created, they can only be discovered... as they lie within us all perpetually waiting to be uncovered!"

5. Love in Paris

Divyanka and her husband Vivek look much in love as they click a selfie at the Eiffel Tower.



